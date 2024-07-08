Ukraine tries to high-jack Russian Tu-22M3 bomber plane

Ukrainian special services attempted to hijack a Russian long-range supersonic missile carrier-bomber Tu-22M3, the Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB) said.

Photo: www.photosight.ru by Alexandr Shukhov, CC BY-SA 4.0

According to the department, Ukrainian intelligence acted with the support of NATO countries. Kyiv planned to recruit a Russian military pilot and persuade him to transport a Tu-22M3 to the territory of Ukraine. The pilot was promised a monetary reward ($3 million) and Italian citizenship in return.

The recruitment operation was carried out via Telegram messenger. The Ukrainian special services also allegedly threatened the pilot's daughters.

According to the FSB, Russian counterintelligence officers received information that helped the Russian military strike the Ozernoye airfield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is assumed that Ukraine's special services were expecting the Tu-22M3 Russian bomber aircraft to be delivered to the Ozernoye airfield.