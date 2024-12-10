Two flight attendants die as commuter train hits them in Moscow

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Electric train ER9P-K-283

The incident happened near Nagatinskaya station of the Paveletsky direction. The two women — 20-year-old Agata and 19-year-old Diana — decided to go to the airport in the morning.

The women first walked along the railway tracks. An electric commuter train hit them as they were trying to climb onto the high platform of the station. No other details about the incident were provided.

It was later reported that the women worked as flight attendants for Ural Airlines. They were not wearing airline uniforms at the time of the incident, airline press secretary Vera Gasnikova said.

"The airline officially confirms that they were our employees. We offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends," she said.

Gasnikova called the incident an unthinkable tragedy. According to her, the women were at the Nagatinskaya station in Moscow on personal business after hours.

Details

Ural Airlines (Russian: Ура́льские авиали́нии, Ural’skiye avialinii) is an airline based in Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia, that operates scheduled and chartered domestic and international flights out of Koltsovo International Airport. In 2018, the company transported nine million passengers. The airline was founded in 1943 as Sverdlovsk State Air Enterprises, and later became part of Aeroflot, the Soviet state airline, being in charge of Yekaterinburg Airport. Following the split-up of Aeroflot, Ural Airlines became a joint stock company incorporated under the laws of the Russian Federation on 28 December 1993, and the airline business was separated from the airport. In 2010, Ural Airlines retired all of its Antonov An-24s, Ilyushin Il-86s and Tupolev Tu-154B-2s. The airline's Tupolev Tu-154M, in 164-seat two-class configuration, was retired on October 16, 2011. Ural Airlines has 3348 employees.

