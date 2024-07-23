World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Academic economist falls out of window of her apartment in Moscow

Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment

Society

Valentina Bondarenko, a leading researcher at the Center for Institutes of Socio-Economic Development at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, fell out of the window of her apartment in the Voskresenskoye settlement near Moscow on July 22. The woman was dead when her body was found.

Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
Photo: unsplash.com by Дэн Голд, CC0

The injuries that the woman received as a result of the fall were incompatible with life.

The 82-year-old woman had been ill for a long time. It is believed that the woman may have fallen out of the window accidentally, TASS reports.

Valentina Bondarenko finished graduate school at the Institute of Economics of the USSR Academy of Sciences in 1991. She served as an academician of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences and the International Academy for Studies of the Future. From 1993 until the last days of her life, she served as executive director of the Foundation for Economic Research named after N. D. Kondratiev.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO countries continue encircling Russia

NATO countries continue to encircle Russia with their infrastructure, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on remarks from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

NATO continues encircling Russia, and Moscow can see it
Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv
Russian forces annihilate temporary deployment position of Ukrainian troops near Kharkiv
Who killed Iryna Farion, a leader of Ukrainian fascists?
Serbian President Vucic: The West is getting ready for war with Russia
Who profits from Iryna Farion's death in summer 2024? Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
German FM claims Russia poses biggest threat to Europe
Moscow welcomes dialogue with Ukraine
Moscow can only care less about Biden's drop out
Moscow can only care less about Biden's drop out
Last materials
Husband and wife who started Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce
Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
Most beautiful biker MotoTanya killed in car crash due to Turkish blogger's fault
Kim Dotcom: Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia
World's most popular woman biker MotoTanya killed in car accident in Turkey
Who profits from Iryna Farion's death in summer 2024?
Everything that happens today is the work of people like Germany's Baebock
Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv
Two young women killed in fire during quest game in House of Horror
Moscow: Dialogue with Ukraine better than fight till the last Ukrainian
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy