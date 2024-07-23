Academic economist falls out of window of her apartment in Moscow

Valentina Bondarenko, a leading researcher at the Center for Institutes of Socio-Economic Development at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, fell out of the window of her apartment in the Voskresenskoye settlement near Moscow on July 22. The woman was dead when her body was found.

The injuries that the woman received as a result of the fall were incompatible with life.

The 82-year-old woman had been ill for a long time. It is believed that the woman may have fallen out of the window accidentally, TASS reports.

Valentina Bondarenko finished graduate school at the Institute of Economics of the USSR Academy of Sciences in 1991. She served as an academician of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences and the International Academy for Studies of the Future. From 1993 until the last days of her life, she served as executive director of the Foundation for Economic Research named after N. D. Kondratiev.