American Airlines Plane Crash: World Figure Skating Champions Killed

Members of a Russian figure skating school being may have been on board the American Airlines passenger plane that collided with a military helicopter in the U.S. It is believed that the athletes were returning from Wichita, where the U.S. Figure Skating Championships had taken place.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alan Wilson from Stilton, Peterborough, Cambs, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Bombardier CRJ-700 passenger aircraft

At Least 14 Figure Skaters and Coaches Were on Board

American figure skater John Maravilla told RIA Novosti that at least 14 figure skaters, along with several coaches, were on board the crashed plane.

"I don't want to give any names, but there were around 14 skaters on board, not counting their parents and several coaches. Such a tragedy," he said.

Former Russian pair skating world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who moved to the U.S. in 1998 after retiring from competitive sports, were also on board the American Airlines aircraft. Their son, Maxim Naumov, who competed at the U.S. Championships, was reportedly on board with them. Maxim performed for Team USA.

Additionally, reports suggest that Inna Volyanskaya, who coached the Ashburn Ice House team from Virginia, may have also been on the plane. Most of the skaters on board were children of Russian immigrants, Mash Telegram channel said.

However, Match TV later reported that there were no Russian-born skaters on board the plane.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation declined to comment on the crash, as all those on board were U.S. citizens.

Aircraft Broke Into Two Upon Impact

The aircraft, which had 64 passengers on board, split into two upon crashing. The wreckage was found two meters deep in the Potomac River. Rescue operations are complicated by harsh weather conditions , with water temperatures near freezing (0°C / 32°F).

According to released air traffic control recordings, controllers attempted to contact the Black Hawk military helicopter before it collided with the American Airlines jet, urging it to yield to the aircraft.

They also contacted the plane's pilots, advising them to coordinate further actions with the airline.

However, sources indicate that the air traffic controller did not issue a direct order for the Black Hawk to change course without adjusting altitude.

An American Airlines Bombardier was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, D.C., when it collided mid-air with a Sikorsky H-60 ​​(Black Hawk) military helicopter while approaching the US capital.

The wreckage of the plane crashed into the Potomac River. So far, 18 bodies have been found. The crash left no survivors.

There were 64 people on board the passenger plane, and three in the helicopter, said District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, CNN reports.

Rescuers are working at the scene. Reagan International Airport was closed after the crash.

Coaches and skaters of the US figure skating team were among the passengers, The Wichita Eagle writes. They were flying to Washington after the US Figure Skating Championships, which took place in Wichita from January 20 to 26. The US Figure Skating Federation confirmed that skaters, coaches, and their family members were among the passengers of the aircraft. They were flying from competitions in Kansas.

