Russian forces capture bunker full of NATO generals in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian forces capture NATO bunker in the DPR with up to 40 generals hiding there

Russian army troops captured a bunker in Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which may have been used as a shelter by NATO generals. According to Dmitry Kulko, a war correspondent for Channel One, the complex of fortified positions in the southern part of the city, in the Dolgoye-2 ravine, was taken by special forces units from "Akhmat" and the 4th Brigade, led by a commander with the call sign "Shustry."

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the war correspondent, the fortified network had been built by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the grounds of the "Chasovoyarets" forest retreat before the beginning of the Russian special military operation.

In 2023, after Russian Armed Forces gained control over Artemovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), one of the bunkers in this complex was reportedly occupied by NATO officers, Kulko explained. In March of the same year, an underground command post was destroyed by a strike from the "Iskander-M" missile system. It is believed that Polish General Adam Marczak was inside at the time and did not survive.

Following this, the fortifications were used by soldiers of the 24th Lviv Brigade of the Ukrainian army, who defended the settlement.

"These are very large bunkers, accommodating 30–40 people. Underground, concrete structures. We cleared this camp in about a week. Around 40 enemy combatants were eliminated there. Today, we completed the cleanup. Three were taken prisoner. Now our troops have taken up positions in these bunkers," said Zelimkhan Batukaev, commander of the 2nd Battalion Tactical Group of "Akhmat" special forces under the 4th Brigade.

Currently, a significant portion of the settlement of Chasiv Yar remains under the control of Russian forces. Reports claim that Russian units have firmly established themselves in the southern part of the city and are making gains in the northeast.

Last week, it was reported that Russian troops had finished clearing the workshops and basements of the refractory plant in Chasiv Yar, which had been one of the key points of resistance.