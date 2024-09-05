World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia strikes bunker killing 25 Ukrainian commanders

Incidents

The Russian army launched a missile strike to destroy a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a bunker near Zhytomyr, Military Affairs Telegram channel said.

Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

"According to preliminary data, as many as 25 commanders of the Ukrainian army were killed," the publication says.

There are also casualties among the bunker personnel.

No other details of the attack were provided.

Zhytomyr is a city in the north of the western half of Ukraine. It is the administrative center of Zhytomyr Oblast (province), as well as the administrative center of the surrounding Zhytomyr urban hromada (commune) and Zhytomyr Raion (district). Moreover Zhytomyr consists of two so-called "raions in a city": Bohunskyi Raion and Koroliovskyi Raion (named in honour of Sergey Korolyov). Zhytomyr occupies an area of 65 square kilometres (25 square miles). Its population is 261,624 (2022 estimate). Zhytomyr is a major transport hub. The city lies on a historic route linking the city of Kyiv with the west through Brest. Today it links Warsaw with Kyiv, Minsk with Izmail, and several major cities of Ukraine. Zhytomyr was also the location of Ozerne airbase, a key Cold War strategic aircraft base 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) southeast of the city.

