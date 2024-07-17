World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian forces strike command post in Kyiv wounding SBU deputy

Several senior Ukrainian officers killed as Russia strikes command post in Kyiv

Incidents

Earlier this week, the Russian forces launched a missile attack targeting the command post of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv, TASS reports with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies. SBU first deputy head was wounded in the attack.

Several senior Ukrainian officers killed as Russia strikes command post in Kyiv
Photo: flickr.com by Andy Dunaway, PDM

"At the beginning of this week, a missile strike was carried out targeting a military facility in Kyiv. The SBU command post was hit,” the source said.

Several officers stationed at the command post were killed, first deputy head of the SBU was slightly wounded.

Military Observer Telegram channel confirmed information about the strike.

"According to information from specialized resources, as a result of the night missile strike on targets in Kyiv, the command center of the Security Service of Ukraine was annihilated,” the message said. No other details of the strike were provided.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin drives Lada Aura car on new high speed highway

During the opening ceremony of the highway section, the president said that travel time between Moscow and St. Petersburg would now be reduced by almost an hour

Putin test-drives new Lada Aura car: 'Beautiful! Very beautiful!'
Extremely disturbing video shows Russian military man being shot in dugout
Moscow to launch investigation into shooting of Russian military man in dugout
Trump-Vance duo to end Ukraine conflict to focus on Taiwan-China issue
Russian servicemen to be paid $170,000 for shooting down first F-16 fighter jet
Trump picks James Vance as Vice President to start war with China Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
NYT: Ukraine wants to develop peace plan to end hostilities with Russia
NYT: Ukraine wants to develop peace plan to end hostilities with Russia
Last materials
Several senior Ukrainian officers killed as Russia strikes command post in Kyiv
Extremely disturbing video shows Russian military man being shot in dugout
Trump picks James Vance as Vice President to start war with China
NYT: Ukraine starts developing peace plan to end hostilities with Russia
First Russian fighter who shoots down F-16 in Ukraine to be paid $170,000
Putin test-drives new Lada Aura car: 'Beautiful! Very beautiful!'
Zelensky's regime to fall and capitulate to Russia as Ukrainian army falling apart
Krishna's divine intervention saves Donald Trump's life
India wants Russia to speed up deliveries of S-400 air defence systems
Half of Ukrainians believe time has come for Kyiv to start peace talks with Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy