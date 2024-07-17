Russian forces strike command post in Kyiv wounding SBU deputy

Earlier this week, the Russian forces launched a missile attack targeting the command post of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv, TASS reports with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies. SBU first deputy head was wounded in the attack.

Photo: flickr.com by Andy Dunaway, PDM

"At the beginning of this week, a missile strike was carried out targeting a military facility in Kyiv. The SBU command post was hit,” the source said.

Several officers stationed at the command post were killed, first deputy head of the SBU was slightly wounded.

Military Observer Telegram channel confirmed information about the strike.