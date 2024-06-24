Terrorist attacks in Dagestan: 15 police officers and 4 civilians killed

On the evening of June 23, a double terrorist attack was committed in Dagestan. Nineteen people were killed: 15 law enforcement officers and four civilians, the Investigative Committee reported.

A group of armed militants simultaneously attacked two cities of the republic — Makhachkala (the capital of Dagestan) and Derbent. The terrorists targeted two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post. During the attack, the militants — some of them were relatives of a high-ranking official of Dagestan — put up fierce resistance and exchanged fire with the police for several hours.

The terrorists killed an elderly priest by slitting his throat. They also shot a church security guard who only had a gas pistol. More than 15 law enforcement officers, including the head of the police of the town of Dagestanskiye Ogni, were also killed in the attack.

A counter-terrorism operation regime was implemented in the republic. The search for militants' accomplices continues.

"More than 15 police officers were killed in the terrorist attack as they were defending peace in Dagestan with arms in their hands,” the head of the republic Sergei Melikov said.

According to 112 Telegram channel, the death toll of the attacks in Dagestan has increased to 20 people — 17 of the victims are law enforcement officers. As many as 44 people were injured (37 of them were law enforcement officers).

The head of the Dagestanskiye Ogni (Dagestan Lights) police department, Mavludin Khidirnabiev was one of the victims. He was seriously wounded during a shootout in Derbent; doctors were unable to save him.

Sons of high-ranking official act as terrorists

Six militants were annihilated in the counter-terrorist operation. Two of them were killed during the attack in Makhachkala. Two of the killed terrorists are believed to be the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov. Reportedly, one of them could be the leader of the gang. Omarov's nephew also took part in the terrorist attack, although this information is yet to be verified.

Two other militants were identified as 32-year-old Abdusamade Amadziev and MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov. The latter was an athlete, a graduate of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's school, a fighter of Eagles MMA club.

The motive for the attacks in Dagestan remains unknown.

The problem of religious extremism emerged in southern Russia against the backdrop of growing activities of international terrorist movements. The special military operation in Ukraine diverted attention and forces from Syria, whereas the complicated international situation could only aggravate the situation. Intelligence services report that "sleeping terrorist cells” have become more active lately.