World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Tucker Carlson: Biden's Administration Plotted to Kill Putin

Joe Biden's Administration Plotted to Kill Russian President Vladimir Putin – Tucker Carlson
World

American journalist Tucker Carlson has claimed that the administration of former US President Joe Biden attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin signing documents
Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin signing documents

According to Carlson, this "insane policy” from Washington stemmed from the former administration's belief that "chaos serves as a protective shield."

"Tony Blinken was pushing so hard for a real war trying to kill Putin, which is what the Biden administration tried to do - they tried to kill Putin," Carlson said.

Carlson did not provide any details or evidence to substantiate the claims of an organized assassination attempt.

Russian Foreign Ministry Discussed Alleged Ukrainian Plans to Assassinate Putin

In August 2024, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Ukrainian intelligence services had been planning to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Ryabkov claimed that Belousov had contacted US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging him to dissuade Kyiv from pursuing such plans, which helped Moscow and Washington "avoid an escalation spiral.”

However, subsequent reports revealed that the media had misinterpreted Ryabkov's statements, suggesting Ukrainian intelligence planned to target Putin during the Navy Day parade. Ryabkov refrained from confirming these allegations, acknowledging only "certain ties to such events."

The conversation between Belousov and Austin, mentioned by Ryabkov, reportedly took place on July 12, 2024. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the discussion focused on preventing security threats and reducing the risk of escalation. Sources from The New York Times claimed that Belousov informed Austin about Russia's discovery of a covert operation in Ukraine against Russia, allegedly approved by the US. Neither Moscow nor Washington confirmed or denied this information.

Ukraine's Intelligence Chief and Assassination Claims

Previously, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia's Rosfinmonitoring agency), admitted that Kyiv had orchestrated assassination attempts on Putin. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that such attempts were "funded by US money” and carried out with the involvement of Kyiv's "Anglo-Saxon masters."

In May 2023, reports emerged of an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin by Ukrainian forces. The nighttime operation was intercepted by electronic warfare systems. The Kremlin labeled the incident a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on President Putin. However, Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time and was at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Details

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin (born 7 October 1952) is a Russian politician and former intelligence officer who has served as President of Russia since 2012, having previously served from 2000 to 2008. Putin also served as Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012. At 25 years and 28 days, he is the longest-serving Russian or Soviet leader since the 30-year tenure of Joseph Stalin. Putin worked as a KGB foreign intelligence officer for 16 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He resigned in 1991 to begin a political career in Saint Petersburg. In 1996, he moved to Moscow to join the administration of President Boris Yeltsin. He briefly served as the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and then as secretary of the Security Council of Russia before being appointed prime minister in August 1999. Following Yeltsin's resignation, Putin became acting president and, in less than four months, was elected to his first term as president. He was reelected in 2004. Due to constitutional limitations of two consecutive presidential terms, Putin served as prime minister again from 2008 to 2012 under Dmitry Medvedev. He returned to the presidency in 2012, following an election marked by allegations of fraud and protests, and was reelected in 2018.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Denmark to lose not only Greenland, but Faroe Islands as well
Europe
Denmark to lose not only Greenland, but Faroe Islands as well
Russian President Putin honours victims of the Siege of Leningrad
Russia
Russian President Putin honours victims of the Siege of Leningrad Видео 
Popular
Russian forces capture bunker full of NATO generals in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian army troops captured a bunker in Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which may have been used as a shelter by NATO generals

Russian forces capture NATO bunker in the DPR with up to 40 generals hiding there
California Proposes Secession from US to Form a New Country
California wants its own 'Brexit' to become new, independent country
Iranian General: Tehran Purchases Russian Su-35 Fighters
Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders as Trump Celebrates Easy Win Against Colombia
Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders to Address US Migration Policy after Trump Pressures Colombia Lyuba Lulko 2025. What to expect? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Daria Aslamova
Light at the end of the tunnel to appear in 2025, but Russia and Ukraine to conflict for years to come
Most Ukrainians want Kyiv to conduct peace talks with Russia, study says
Putin visits cemetery to honour victims of the Siege of Leningrad
Putin visits cemetery to honour victims of the Siege of Leningrad
Last materials
Russian Troops Repel Counterattack Involving Over a Hundred Ukrainian Paratroopers
China's ChatGPT rival crushes US tech stocks
Russian Forces Strike Kyiv to Obliterate NATO Equipment
Ukrainian President Zelensky Issues Demands to Donald Trump for Ukraine Conflict to End
Joe Biden's Administration Plotted to Kill Russian President Vladimir Putin – Tucker Carlson
Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders to Address US Migration Policy after Trump Pressures Colombia
Belgian footballer detained in cocaine smuggling case
Iran Purchases Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets
California Proposes Secession from US to Form a New Country
Russian President Putin honours victims of the Siege of Leningrad
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.