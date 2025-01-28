Tucker Carlson: Biden's Administration Plotted to Kill Putin

American journalist Tucker Carlson has claimed that the administration of former US President Joe Biden attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin signing documents

According to Carlson, this "insane policy” from Washington stemmed from the former administration's belief that "chaos serves as a protective shield."

"Tony Blinken was pushing so hard for a real war trying to kill Putin, which is what the Biden administration tried to do - they tried to kill Putin," Carlson said.

Carlson did not provide any details or evidence to substantiate the claims of an organized assassination attempt.

Russian Foreign Ministry Discussed Alleged Ukrainian Plans to Assassinate Putin

In August 2024, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Ukrainian intelligence services had been planning to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Ryabkov claimed that Belousov had contacted US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging him to dissuade Kyiv from pursuing such plans, which helped Moscow and Washington "avoid an escalation spiral.”

However, subsequent reports revealed that the media had misinterpreted Ryabkov's statements, suggesting Ukrainian intelligence planned to target Putin during the Navy Day parade. Ryabkov refrained from confirming these allegations, acknowledging only "certain ties to such events."

The conversation between Belousov and Austin, mentioned by Ryabkov, reportedly took place on July 12, 2024. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the discussion focused on preventing security threats and reducing the risk of escalation. Sources from The New York Times claimed that Belousov informed Austin about Russia's discovery of a covert operation in Ukraine against Russia, allegedly approved by the US. Neither Moscow nor Washington confirmed or denied this information.

Ukraine's Intelligence Chief and Assassination Claims

Previously, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia's Rosfinmonitoring agency), admitted that Kyiv had orchestrated assassination attempts on Putin. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that such attempts were "funded by US money” and carried out with the involvement of Kyiv's "Anglo-Saxon masters."

In May 2023, reports emerged of an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin by Ukrainian forces. The nighttime operation was intercepted by electronic warfare systems. The Kremlin labeled the incident a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on President Putin. However, Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time and was at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Details

