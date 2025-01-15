Russia strikes Sumy to eliminate Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion

The Russian forces destroyed headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy. Ukrainian commanders leading the attack on the Kursk region of Russia were staying at the headquarters, the Izvestia newspaper said citing a source.

"The Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Ukrainian army group in the city of Sumy," the publication said.

According to the source, the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were staying on the territory of the headquarters at the time of the attack. As noted, it goes about the commanders who led the invasion of Ukrainian forces into the Russian region.

