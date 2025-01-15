World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia strikes Sumy to eliminate Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion

Ukrainian commanders responsible for Kursk invasion eliminated in Sumy
The Russian forces destroyed headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy. Ukrainian commanders leading the attack on the Kursk region of Russia were staying at the headquarters, the Izvestia newspaper said citing a source.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
"The Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Ukrainian army group in the city of Sumy," the publication said.

According to the source, the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were staying on the territory of the headquarters at the time of the attack. As noted, it goes about the commanders who led the invasion of Ukrainian forces into the Russian region.

Sumy is a city in northeastern Ukraine. It serves as the administrative center of Sumy Oblast. The city is situated on the banks of the Psel River with a population of 256,474 (2022 estimate), making it the 23rd-largest in the country. The city of Sumy was founded in the 1650s by Cossacks within the historical region of Sloboda Ukraine.

