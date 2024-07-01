Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions of Russia left without electricity due to drone attacks

Belgorod and several areas of the Belgorod region has been left without electricity. Traffic lights are not working due to power outages, there may be problems with water supplies as well. Loudspeakers will be used to announce the missile danger, local authorities said.

Photo: Power lines by Matt Wiebe, CC BY 2.0

Interruptions occurred due to a technological disruption caused by an external impact on a local power facility. Socially significant facilities are powered with energy from mobile backup sources, Belgorodenergo said.

Water supplies have been turned off at facilities in Belgorod and dozens of settlements in the region. Local residents were asked to minimize water consumption until the situation stabilizes.

Up to 90 percent of the Belgorod region, as well as part of the Voronezh region, were left without electricity. Power outages occurred due to drone attacks and explosions at several substations.

The Kursk region may also experience power shortages due to "technological violations” on power lines in neighboring regions, Governor Alexey Smirnov said.