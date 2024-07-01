World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions of Russia left without electricity due to drone attacks

Drone attacks leave three regions of Russia without electricity

Incidents

Belgorod and several areas of the Belgorod region has been left without electricity. Traffic lights are not working due to power outages, there may be problems with water supplies as well. Loudspeakers will be used to announce the missile danger, local authorities said.

Drone attacks leave three regions of Russia without electricity
Photo: Power lines by Matt Wiebe, CC BY 2.0

Interruptions occurred due to a technological disruption caused by an external impact on a local power facility. Socially significant facilities are powered with energy from mobile backup sources, Belgorodenergo said.

Water supplies have been turned off at facilities in Belgorod and dozens of settlements in the region. Local residents were asked to minimize water consumption until the situation stabilizes.

Up to 90 percent of the Belgorod region, as well as part of the Voronezh region, were left without electricity. Power outages occurred due to drone attacks and explosions at several substations.

The Kursk region may also experience power shortages due to "technological violations” on power lines in neighboring regions, Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Energy workers continue to work to eliminate the accident. I keep the situation under personal control,” he added.

Putin: Russia needs to produce ground-based missile systems to counter USA
Video: Police car falls down on officer during stunt performance
NATO countries to be held accountable for drone provocations
Zelensky works on comprehensive plan to end the war before year-end
Putin was sleeping when Biden and Trump were insulting each other
Biden and Trump avoid talking about both Ukraine and Middle East
USA needs Bolivia's national treasure, lithium
Video: Elephant stamps trainer to death, folds man in half like paper
Zelensky says peace plan should be on the table within months
Teen girl found underneath derailed train in Northern Russia
