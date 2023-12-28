World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia has an undeclared, yet a highly important goal to pursue in Ukraine

Incidents

Russia has not declared the displacement of the ruling Bandera regime in Ukraine as one of the goals of the special military operation in the post-Soviet country. However, this is one of the most important goals of the campaign, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said.

Photo: kyivpost.com

The goals of the special operation carried out in Ukraine remain as declared before: the disarmament of the troops and Ukraine's renunciation of neo-Nazi ideology. The displacement of the ruling Bandera regime is another, undeclared goal, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The displacement of the ruling Bandera regime is clearly not a declared, but a highly important and inevitable goal that we must and will achieve,” Medvedev said, answering a question from RIA Novosti.

Medvedev also said that Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk (Ukraine renamed the city to Dnepr), Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv were "Russian, but temporarily occupied” cities.

"All of them are still marked in yellow and blue on paper maps and on electronic tablets,” Medvedev noted.

At the same time, Medvedev does not rule out peacenegotiations with Ukraine.

"Russia has never rejected them [the negotiations], unlike the insane Ukrainian authorities. Such "negotiations” are not limited by time. They may last until the complete defeat and capitulation of the Bandera troops of the North Atlantic Alliance,” Medvedev said.

