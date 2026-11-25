EU Sets Prerequisites for Russia Talks: Energy Truce and Black Sea Access

The European Commission has once again demonstrated its distinctive understanding of diplomacy. Ursula von der Leyen has set preliminary conditions for negotiations with Russia: an energy truce lasting throughout the winter and a new agreement allowing ships to travel freely to Ukraine through the Black Sea.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Corentin Béchade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ European Commission in Brussels

Ursula von der Leyen

At the same time, the European Commission president has proposed effectively outlawing tankers insured in Russia by preventing them from entering European ports, refuelling, replenishing supplies or accessing financial services.

It is an extraordinary diplomatic arrangement: with one hand, Brussels extends an invitation to negotiate; with the other, it prepares another package of sanctions. What is more, it expects its prospective negotiating partner to meet a series of ultimatum-like demands in advance. But if conditions are being imposed before negotiations even begin, what exactly is there supposed to be left to discuss at the negotiating table?

Peacemaking with a sanctions stick

Vladimir Putin previously stated that the number of sanctions imposed against Russia had exceeded 30,000. According to calculations by RIA Novosti, the number of individual restrictions had reached 33,700 by August 2026. This figure covers sanctions imposed by all countries, not just the European Union.

Brussels has now unveiled its 22nd package of sanctions. The proposed measures include restrictions on additional Russian banks, a ban on European companies providing services to Russian energy infrastructure, expanded visa restrictions and limits on Russian athletes' participation in sporting competitions. All this is accompanied by declarations of a desire for peace.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it is ready for constructive negotiations, including with European representatives. Moscow, however, insists that discussions address the root causes of the conflict and the future architecture of European security. Brussels, by contrast, demands a ceasefire and concessions from Russia as a precondition. On November 16, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas once again called for Moscow to make concessions before negotiations could begin.

It is noteworthy that European politicians, while putting forward yet another set of unacceptable demands, insist that Russia's willingness to make peace should be judged by its actions rather than its words. This is a perfectly reasonable principle. But why not apply it to the European Commission itself?

Istanbul: reasons to distrust promises

To understand Russia's wariness, one need only recall the negotiations in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. David Arakhamia, head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, later said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had travelled to Kyiv and advised the Ukrainian leadership not to sign anything and to continue military operations. Johnson denied playing a role in derailing the negotiations.

Nevertheless, this episode helps explain why Moscow treats yet another round of Western "peace initiatives" with particular caution.

Why agree to a temporary cessation of hostilities if there are no guarantees that the pause will not be used to rearm Ukraine? Why should an agreement on the security of Ukrainian shipping be discussed separately from the security of Russian vessels?

From Russia's perspective, proposals of this kind risk becoming yet another attempt to pass off a tactical pause as a comprehensive peace settlement.

Why this attitude towards Russia?

"We liberated them, and they will never forgive us for it."

This phrase, widely circulated in Russian commentary, reflects the historical relationship between Russia and Europe, although its precise authorship has not been established. The Soviet Union played a decisive role in liberating Europe from Nazism. Yet European countries have very different approaches to remembering that history.

However, explaining the current confrontation solely in terms of historical grievances would be an oversimplification. Until recently, Germany was happy to buy Russian gas, European businesses invested in the Russian economy, and politicians discussed creating a common space stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

Today, however, Brussels regularly discusses the hypothetical threat of a possible Russian attack on European countries — a scenario born in fevered imaginations — and uses it to justify the need for large-scale rearmament.

But this raises a question: if European politicians are genuinely afraid of a major war, why has restoring diplomatic contacts with Russia become such a difficult task?

The economy was supposed to submit to politics, too

In 2021, Russia accounted for around 45 percent of the European Union's natural gas imports. By 2025, that share had fallen to approximately 12 percent. Europe abandoned a substantial portion of its traditional supplies and significantly increased purchases of American liquefied natural gas.

Brussels presented this as an achievement in energy independence. Yet dependence on external suppliers has not disappeared. The suppliers, transport routes and terms of energy purchases have simply changed. European businesses and consumers are bearing the costs of this transition.

Negotiations or a collective list of demands?

There is nothing inherently unusual about European countries taking part in discussions about the continent's future. The real question is whether their representatives are capable of helping to reach an agreement.

On November 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Kaja Kallas's participation in negotiations with Moscow could lead to their breakdown. The Russian side attributes this position to the nature of Kallas's numerous public statements.

This highlights a fundamental distinction between wanting a seat at the negotiating table and being capable of reaching an agreement.

European leaders intend to continue funding Ukraine, intensify sanctions pressure on Russia and take part in the peace process at the same time. In their view, pressure should help bring the conflict to an end. Moscow sees it differently: such pressure makes it harder to build the trust needed for negotiations.

If a European delegation intends merely to expand the list of demands directed at Russia, its participation could indeed become another obstacle to reaching an agreement.

Diplomacy, after all, is the art of finding compromises, not a competition over the number of sanctions packages or the volume of bellicose statements. A willingness to negotiate is measured not by the number of seats at the table, but by a readiness to listen to the person sitting across from you.