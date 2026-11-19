The full text of the declaration adopted following a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, China and the United States — Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump — has been published. The document consists of four points and contains no detailed roadmaps. What can we make of them?
The declaration states that:
As permanent members of the UN Security Council, the parties reaffirm their commitment to reforming the United Nations so that the organisation can respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its founding mission of maintaining international peace and security.
There is no talk of abolishing the veto. All three powers formally support expanding the representation of developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America on the Security Council. The United States supports granting permanent seats to countries such as Germany, Japan and India. Russia opposes expanding the Security Council to include Germany and Japan, while supporting India and Brazil. China, for its part, takes a cautious approach to permanent membership for Japan and India.
The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They have reaffirmed the importance of stable energy supplies.
Russia, China and the United States occupy very different positions in the global energy market, so each interprets the concept of "stable energy supplies" in its own way. For Russia, this means removing barriers such as the price cap and sanctions against its tanker fleet and oil refineries. For the United States, the priority is to ensure that everyone buys American oil, even if they do not want to. China, meanwhile, is an importer. Its main concern is preserving its sources of oil — avoiding a war in the Persian Gulf and sanctions against Russia.
The leaders of the three countries note that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials are of fundamental importance. They agree that the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions must not abuse their powers.
Neither Russia, China nor the United States is a party to the Rome Statute. For EU countries, however, support for the ICC is a cornerstone of their foreign policy and the concept of a "rules-based international order". When three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council openly accuse the court of "abusing its powers", this calls its legitimacy into question — and, consequently, challenges the very idea of a "rules-based order". This is the only point on which there is genuine agreement.
The leaders of the three countries reaffirm that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be fought. The three countries will engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
The parties have established a common political framework — "risk reduction" — but avoided the issue of actually reducing their nuclear arsenals, where they have deep disagreements. For China, this is a diplomatic victory: it has agreed to a trilateral dialogue format without taking on any commitments to limit the expansion of its nuclear capabilities. For the United States and Russia, it is a way to restart frozen channels of communication on strategic stability in a new trilateral format.
Although the leaders addressed the settlement of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East before the negotiations began, neither issue is mentioned explicitly in the final text of the declaration. Leaving these conflicts out of the document made it possible to establish consensus in areas where agreement was achievable. This does not mean, however, that no decisions were made behind closed doors. We will learn about them through the actions of the parties.
The summit succeeded as a political signal: the leaders of the world's three major powers sat down at the same table and reduced the risk of uncontrolled escalation. But it is too early to speak of a breakthrough in humanity's progress towards a stable multipolar world.
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