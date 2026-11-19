APEC 2026: Putin and Trump Break from Host Protocol by Choosing Blue Scarves

In the group photograph — the so-called "family portrait" — taken at the 2026 APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, world leaders are wearing scarves in two colours: brick red and blue.

Photo: скрин с видео by youtube.com/watch?v=5Jlup7GKz-4 Саммит APEC в Китае: Владимир Путин, Си Цзиньпин, Дональд Трамп

According to Chinese state media, Beijing originally designed the scarves around the concept of "harmony between two colours". Both scarves are considered equal, feature identical embroidery depicting "21 feathers of the mythical bird Peng", and symbolise the region's two wings of development — land-based and maritime. China insists that there is no hidden political code or division into blocs behind the choice. Each head of state was free to decide which colour suited them best. From the organisers' perspective, choosing either colour means accepting the rules of the game set by the summit's hosts.

Nevertheless, Beijing had previously used either a single colour or three colours for traditional clothing at its summits. Xi Jinping was naturally interested to see which scarves his guests would choose if he himself wore brick red.

In the group photograph, most participants opted for brick-red scarves. By choosing a scarf that matched the host's colour, many Asian and other leaders were showing symbolic respect for the host country and their willingness to embrace the summit's common agenda. But Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump chose blue scarves instead.

Hong Kong media outlets noted that Xi, wearing a red scarf, stood exactly halfway between the two leaders. Chinese audiences have interpreted the image as a sign that Beijing serves as a central platform bringing Washington and Moscow together for dialogue.

There is, however, another interpretation. By choosing blue, the Russian and US presidents visually asserted their countries' independent status and their unwillingness to appear as "subordinate partners" or members of a group arranged in accordance with Beijing's colour scheme. Of course, the underlying meaning of this assertion of sovereignty is different in each case.

Western media have focused more on the question of how Western leaders agreed to pose alongside Putin. The New York Times described the photograph as an "awkward moment". The newspaper stressed that, for the first time since 2022, the Russian leader had appeared in the front row of an official group photograph alongside Xi and Trump — a development that calls into question the West's years-long efforts to isolate Moscow diplomatically.