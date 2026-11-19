Putin sets conditions for compromise on Ukraine and rules out concessions to Europe

Russia has invited European Union representatives to Moscow to clarify their position on a possible settlement in Ukraine and determine how dialogue could proceed. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement at a press conference in Shenzhen, China, in response to a question from Interfax.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

“We need to understand what Europe will bring to these negotiations. That is why, through diplomatic channels, we have invited the Europeans to come to Moscow so that we can determine their position,” the Russian leader said.

Putin added that Moscow would decide how to continue the dialogue on Ukraine after hearing the European side’s position.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not intend to disclose for now which European representatives had been invited to Moscow through diplomatic channels.

Putin says compromise depends on Kyiv and Europe accepting realities

Earlier, Putin said the West would never acknowledge its responsibility for the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. According to the Russian president, the United States is proposing that Russia restore relations with Europe, but Moscow was not the party that damaged those ties.

Russia would be prepared to make compromises on a settlement in Ukraine once Europe and Kyiv “recognise the realities,” Putin said at a press conference following a trilateral meeting with the leaders of the United States and China. RBC broadcast the event live.

He argued that Kyiv was “not interested” in ending hostilities because it would have to hold elections once the conflict was over, putting the current leadership at risk of losing power. Putin also accused the Ukrainian authorities of appropriating Western aid and suggested that an end to the conflict would deprive them of this source of income.

“If the Ukrainian authorities and their sponsors recognise these realities, then I think the compromises we have been discussing, and which I have mentioned, will be possible,” he said.

Putin also said Russia would not make sacrifices to establish a security system in Europe but would seek compromises instead. He stressed, however, that reaching them would require “political will on all sides”.

“We are not going to sacrifice anything. We intend to seek compromises. It seems to me that they are entirely possible,” Putin said.

Russia says it wants to preserve the possibility of a peace agreement

Putin said Moscow was seeking to preserve opportunities for reaching peace agreements. He made the remarks in response to a question at the press conference following the APEC summit about why Russia had shown restraint in its actions in Ukraine, according to an RBC correspondent.

“It is not a matter of nobility, although that is a good quality. […] The main issue here is that we want to preserve at least some opportunities for reaching peace agreements. That is what matters most. […] We will always respond,” Putin said.

At the same press conference, Putin warned that Russia’s response to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Bridge would be “more painful” than the attacks themselves. The bridge came under attack on November 16, 17 and 19.

Putin said the road section of the bridge had suffered serious damage, while the railway section had already been restored. He added that Russia would respond to the strikes on the facility.

The Russian president also said that Moscow had discussed the possibility of a ceasefire in several areas with the Russian Security Council. However, following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, Russia would not negotiate such an arrangement with Ukraine.

Putin discusses Ukraine with Trump and Xi Jinping

On November 19, before the trilateral meeting began, Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting in Shenzhen. According to the Russian president, the issue received considerable attention at the initiative of the American leader. The previous day, Putin had discussed a settlement in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Summing up his talks with Trump and Xi, Putin described the discussion as “very frank”, saying it had helped the leaders understand one another better and had been useful. He also said Trump was sincerely seeking a settlement in Ukraine.

Putin reiterated that Russia would not accept attempts by Western countries to force it to change its position, including on territorial issues. Such efforts to “push us somewhere”, he said, were pointless, adding that Russia would “not move an inch” on the matter.

The Russian president said Moscow was interested in ending the “conflict in Ukraine”, but argued that the key question was the position of the Ukrainian side.

“If they want to end the conflict, let them agree to the compromises that were proposed even before Anchorage,” Putin said.