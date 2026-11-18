First meeting since Alaska summit: Putin and Trump reunite in China as Xi hosts APEC leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shook hands upon arriving at a reception for guests attending the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Sky News reports. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is hosting the event, welcomed the two leaders. On Thursday, November 19, Putin, Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold trilateral talks.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Trump and Putin arrived at the Shenzhen International Communication Center, the venue for the summit. This is their first meeting since the summit in Alaska in August last year.

According to the White House, the presidents "exchanged greetings.” Putin, Trump and Xi then posed for a group photograph alongside other APEC leaders.

Putin and Trump may discuss Ukraine and Iran

The Russian president is visiting Shenzhen, where the APEC summit is taking place on November 18-19. He has already held talks with the Chinese leader and is also expected to take part in a trilateral meeting with Xi and Trump on Thursday.

The meeting between Putin and Trump could take place in an informal, standing format, the Kremlin said earlier. The two leaders may discuss Ukraine and Iran.

"It will be an exchange of views on current issues. […] First and foremost, Ukraine. If there is time, of course, they will also exchange views on Iran, as the issue is more than relevant. But this is unlikely to happen here, as this is a multilateral format. There will hardly be the time or opportunity to have a full-fledged discussion. No one expects that,” Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin briefs Xi on the situation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on developments in the zone of the special military operation (SMO) during their meeting in a restricted format. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this, according to TASS.

"Yes,” the Kremlin representative replied when asked whether the two leaders had discussed the situation in the SMO zone.

On November 17, Vladimir Putin arrived in China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. A trilateral meeting between the Russian president, US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is expected to take place there.

Nuclear weapons could feature in trilateral talks

Nuclear weapons may become one of the central topics at the meeting between the leaders of the three countries on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister **Sergei Ryabkov** said that Putin, Trump and Xi could also discuss continuing dialogue on Ukraine.