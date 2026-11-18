Trump Arrives in Shenzhen for APEC Summit with Xi and Putin

President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he is scheduled to hold the first-ever trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The diplomatic visit, which began with a state lunch in Manila with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., centers on reinforcing the United States' position as a leading technology power and addressing geopolitical stability, despite concurrent domestic concerns over widespread technical outages affecting major U. S. institutions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

On Wednesday, Xi Jinping welcomed Trump personally at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, reciprocating a gesture made during Xi's state visit to Washington in September. The two leaders met at the foot of the Air Force One stairs, exchanging a handshake that evolved into an embrace amid a welcoming performance by dancers holding flowers and flags. In contrast, Xi did not greet Putin at the airport upon his earlier arrival, despite their longstanding diplomatic relationship.

The administration has faced pressure to address a series of technical failures in the United States involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), JPMorgan Chase, and the National Security Agency's communications network. These outages have disrupted services such as email access, banking, and air travel safety. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as the White House national security adviser, stated there was "zero” evidence linking these incidents to foreign state actors, cybercriminals, or rival nations. Rubio explained that the disruptions were likely temporary consequences of software patching required to fix identified vulnerabilities, a standard procedure to improve system security.

Trump's primary objective in Asia is to project strength and certainty ahead of the Thursday trilateral session. Although aides initially indicated that the war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda, Trump stated that recent military developments, including high casualty rates among Russian troops, have created an opening for resolution. "I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump said, adding that the U. S. would discuss limiting nuclear weapons and ending the conflict with its Russian and Chinese counterparts. Analysts caution that while the meeting is unprecedented, substantive breakthroughs are not widely expected.

Trade and technology remain central to the diplomatic discourse. Trump's tariffs aimed at reducing the trade surplus with China have not halted the country's export dominance; for the second consecutive year, China is projected to export $1 trillion more in goods than it imports. The issue of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced chip access looms over the summit. Jensen Huang, a close ally of the administration, was recently removed as CEO of Nvidia following the revelation of an alleged affair with a woman suspected by U. S. officials to be a Chinese agent, a claim Beijing has denied. This incident heightened concerns about China's access to Nvidia chips for developing competitive AI models. When asked about stricter controls on chip exports, Trump cited internal administration differences of opinion and the importance of maintaining a respectful relationship with Beijing.

Regarding Taiwan, which manufactures a significant portion of the world's advanced computer chips, Trump indicated he does not intend to raise the issue proactively, acknowledging that Xi will likely bring it up. "I'm sure he'll raise it,” Trump said. "I won't have to raise it.”

In the Philippines, Trump announced that the U. S. and Manila had reached a trade deal involving increased purchases of energy and agricultural products by the Philippines. This announcement followed remarks that an agreement had been reached the previous year, despite the U. S. trade deficit in goods with the Philippines rising from $4.9 billion in 2024 to $12.8 billion in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Census Bureau. Trump also briefly reunited with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady and mother of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during his visit to the Malacañang Presidential Palace.