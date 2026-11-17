Nightmare for global giants: Automated systems bypass protection of nearly 200 brands

In a span of just 24 hours, the narrative of global digital security has shifted from a battle of wits between experts to a confrontation with autonomous machines. On November 17, Reuters reported a massive breach affecting 178 major organizations—including global giants like Zoom, CNN, HSBC, Salesforce, IKEA, and Equifax. Simultaneously, Google’s security researchers unveiled a more ominous development: the first fully automated, AI-driven hacking system discovered in the wild.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Сybersecurity threat

The scale of the breach reported by Reuters is staggering, not necessarily in the depth of data stolen—which remains under investigation—but in the breadth of targets. Cybercriminals managed to compromise Optimizely, a third-party digital experience platform used by high-profile corporations. By poisoning this single point of failure, attackers injected malicious scripts into the websites of nearly 200 entities. These scripts were designed to exfiltrate cryptocurrency, harvest banking credentials, steal cookies, and even target iPhones with malware.

The Dawn of the Autonomous Exploit

While the Optimizely breach highlights the fragility of the corporate supply chain, Google’s discovery of "exploit_agent" marks a qualitative leap in cyber warfare. This is no longer about a human hacker sitting at a keyboard; it is about an AI system capable of managing the entire lifecycle of a cyberattack.

According to Google’s findings, this AI-driven tool operates with chilling efficiency. It independently analyzes software updates, identifies vulnerabilities (zero-days or unpatched flaws), develops custom exploit tools, and deploys them without human intervention. The primary targets of this automated onslaught have so far included French media outlets, as well as entertainment and educational platforms. This shift represents a transition from surgical strikes by specialized teams to a continuous, automated process of digital attrition.

The Fragility of the Russian Trace

As is customary in Western cybersecurity reporting, the search for a "Russian trace" began almost immediately. Google specialists noted that the configuration files for exploit_agent contained comments in the Russian language, such as instructions for entering access keys for neural networks. However, in a modern, globalized development environment, such evidence is remarkably thin.

The presence of Russian-language comments proves very little. They could be the work of Russian-speaking developers residing in any country, or code snippets copied from public repositories. Furthermore, in the era of sophisticated "false flag" operations, such clues are often deliberately planted to mislead investigators. Notably, Google did not name a specific hacking group nor did it provide any evidence linking the operation to the Russian state. There is also no established connection between this AI system and the separate attack on the 178 organizations mentioned by Reuters.

In fact, the history of global cyber espionage demonstrates that no single nation holds a monopoly on these tactics. The digital battlefield is populated by actors from across the globe, often operating with the quiet backing of their respective governments.

Cyber Actor / Incident Date Impact & Attribution Claims Stuxnet Virus 2010 Sabotage of Iranian nuclear facilities; linked to US and Israeli intelligence. Sony Pictures Breach 2014 US officially blamed North Korean hackers for the destructive attack. Lazarus Group (WannaCry) 2017 Global ransomware epidemic; attributed to North Korean operatives. Salt Typhoon Recent Infiltration of US telecommunications; linked to Chinese state groups.

The End of Linguistic Forensics

The geopolitical finger-pointing ignores a fundamental technical reality: AI has rendered the "language of the code" an obsolete metric for attribution. Modern large language models can generate code and technical instructions in dozens of languages with equal proficiency. A hacker in one hemisphere can easily produce a script that appears to have been written by a native speaker in another.

Russia has faced similar accusations in the past, most notably regarding the SolarWinds breach of 2020. Moscow has consistently denied these allegations, but the obsession with finding a national culprit often obscures the more pressing lesson. Even Western corporations with multi-billion-dollar security budgets remain porous.

The real takeaway from the simultaneous emergence of the Optimizely breach and Google’s autonomous AI discovery is that the defensive side is losing the arms race. When attacks become automated, they do not tire, they do not sleep, and they do not leave recognizable human "fingerprints." While analysts argue over linguistic nuances in configuration files, the systems they are meant to protect are being dismantled by algorithms that operate faster than any human response team can follow.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.