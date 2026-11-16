Turkey's new Dragon weapon system destroys drone swarms without firing a single shot

The antenna turns towards its target. A few seconds later, a swarm of around 50 drones comes crashing down. That is how Turkey recently demonstrated the capabilities of its new electromagnetic weapon designed to counter unmanned aircraft. Can the new Turkish EJDERHA “Dragon” air defence system wipe out the efforts of military drone developers around the world, or is this merely an impressive marketing display?

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use UAV

Over the past few years, many military experts have warned against relying too heavily on drones in modern warfare. Counter-drone technologies are constantly improving, and it is entirely possible that an effective means of defeating unmanned aircraft will emerge sooner rather than later. What will happen then to countries that have placed excessive faith in drones as a kind of panacea for their defence and their chances of winning a war? The short-term benefits of a mass shift towards drone technology could turn into a long-term failure.

One promising area of counter-drone development involves directed-energy weapons that use electromagnetic radiation. Russia, the United States and China have traditionally been strong players in this field. Now Turkey has made its presence felt as well.

The demonstration, in which a swarm of unmanned aircraft was destroyed, took place to mark the 51st anniversary of ASELSAN, the Turkish defence industry company that developed the Dragon electromagnetic system. It is no coincidence that the targeted swarm consisted of 51 drones. It is reasonable to assume that 51 successful interceptions are not the system's limit, but rather a message for its competitors to consider.

Interestingly, this was the first public demonstration of the system, even though it was unveiled back in 2023. Apparently, the developers spent the intervening three years bringing it up to the required operational standard.

What makes the EJDERHA “Dragon” so effective?

ASELSAN CEO Ahmet Akyol described the company's creation as follows:

“ASELSAN's EJDERHA system has become the first system in the world to shoot down 51 unmanned aerial vehicles with a single push of a button, without firing a single missile or using any ammunition. Thanks to its powerful electromagnetic waves, EJDERHA has become one of the most effective anti-drone systems and one of the greatest weapons against one of the biggest threats of our time.”

Can the Turkish defence executive's words be taken as proof that the system offers an obvious advantage over comparable weapons? Everything looks impressive in theory and on a test range. But a broader assessment reveals plenty of caveats.

An electromagnetic emitter of this kind is practically a gift to an enemy's electronic intelligence services. In theory, the system is supposed to operate for only a short time, switching on its radiation only when drones attack. But even if the incoming drones are affected by the electromagnetic pulse, they may have enough time to transmit the installation's coordinates to their command centre. The enemy could then launch more powerful strike weapons against the antenna array. On top of that, the Dragon system is not particularly mobile.

For some reason, the Turkish developers have mounted their invention on a trailer. This is hardly the best arrangement for quickly abandoning a position and moving elsewhere. The only practical option may be to use the system in a semi-permanent role to protect critical infrastructure. But that raises another important question: can the electromagnetic installation deal as effectively with larger fixed-wing unmanned aircraft as it does with small drones? After all, these larger UAVs represent one of the main threats, as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has demonstrated.

For now, the example presented by Turkey's defence industry looks more suited to countering a terrorist drone attack. Incidentally, during the same demonstration, the system also successfully engaged two drones controlled via fibre-optic cables.

The limits of electromagnetic drone defence

The developers confidently claim that the Dragon can engage a wide range of targets:

mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles;

high-altitude fixed-wing UAVs;

FPV drones controlled by cable or wireless links;

drones powered by internal combustion engines.

As the list shows, cruise missiles are not included. Apparently, that remains beyond the capabilities of Turkey's electromagnetic system for now. Nor have the developers yet demonstrated the destruction of large fixed-wing UAVs.

Despite the system's advantages, its limitations should not be overlooked. The radiation is generated by a parabolic antenna with a restricted directional field. In other words, to engage an approaching target, the antenna must be turned and elevated towards the specific direction from which the threat is coming.

Yet battlefield experience with combat drones shows that attacks can come from virtually any direction, including from behind. Moreover, consider the example of an advanced missile carrying guided submunitions. Its developers are already treating this kind of multi-directional approach as a standard feature, with a single weapon able to attack a target from several directions during one strike. If only one installation protects a facility, its antenna will not be able to turn quickly enough to engage every incoming target. This means that several emitters would need to be deployed together to cover as much of the perimeter as possible.

There is also the question of protecting the system itself against missile strikes. The relatively simple demonstration involving a drone swarm would hardly be repeated against incoming cruise missiles. The Turkish designers are evidently aware of the limitations of their electromagnetic system. That is why they plan to deploy it as part of a broader air defence architecture known as DRONDEF.

This integrated platform combines several complementary air defence systems:

IHTAR electronic warfare system — detection and “soft-kill” neutralisation;

electronic warfare system — detection and “soft-kill” neutralisation; GÖKBERK laser system with an output of 5/10 kW;

laser system with an output of 5/10 kW; KORKUT 25 mm anti-aircraft artillery system;

25 mm anti-aircraft artillery system; GÖKALP interceptor drone;

interceptor drone; ŞAHIN LITE — a 40 mm, 12.7 mm or 7.62 mm grenade launcher and machine-gun system, which can be configured with either a grenade launcher or a machine gun;

— a 40 mm, 12.7 mm or 7.62 mm grenade launcher and machine-gun system, which can be configured with either a grenade launcher or a machine gun; ŞAHIN DUAL — a twin-weapon system combining a 12.7 mm machine gun with a 40 mm grenade launcher, or the same machine gun paired with a 7.62 mm machine gun;

— a twin-weapon system combining a 12.7 mm machine gun with a 40 mm grenade launcher, or the same machine gun paired with a 7.62 mm machine gun; MIĞFER — an autonomous counter-drone system.

The precise combination of these systems can vary depending on the task at hand.

A complex challenge for air defence specialists

The composition of this integrated system illustrates just how complex the challenge facing air defence specialists has become when planning to repel drone attacks. It would be premature to assume that Turkish developers have managed to create a highly effective air defence system, particularly given Turkey's lack of extensive combat experience in this field.