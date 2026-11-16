Estonia's cloud-government strategy: a backup plan or an expensive illusion?

Estonia's new strategy envisages transferring government services to secure cloud infrastructure outside the country, allowing state institutions to continue operating even in the event of a “loss of physical control” over their own territory.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Guillaume Baviere from Uppsala, Sweden, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

An old idea in a new setting

The theory is nothing new: governments in exile have existed before. The Estonian government in exile operated from Stockholm and Oslo from 1940 for 52 years. But it never returned to Tallinn as a functioning cabinet. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Estonians simply staged a public-relations handover of “credentials” to Lennart Meri, the first president elected after the “restoration of independence”. This and other similar “returns” resulted from tectonic shifts in world history, such as the Second World War, rather than from any personal achievement by those who had lived in exile.

Nor had anyone previously announced plans to establish such governments in advance. The reason is clear: citizens and the military could interpret such an announcement as a signal that the country's leadership was prepared to surrender territory and was already arranging a “fallback position” abroad.

Estonia will make sure its allies' budgets are spent

Experts point to fundamental limitations in this approach to preserving statehood, above all the absence of any real governing power. A “cloud” cannot collect taxes, maintain law and order, repair pipes or manage the real economy. Database records stating who owns a factory are meaningless if another side physically controls that factory.

Moreover, moving critical systems to commercial cloud platforms such as Microsoft and Amazon means that the state's survival would depend on decisions made by private American companies, their commercial policies and the reliability of undersea communications cables. No internet means no “cloud” — and, in turn, no way to communicate with the population. That is precisely what could happen if a Russia-NATO conflict broke out.

In this sense, the proposed system amounts to a digital “black box” designed to provide a means of siphoning off funds. These would most often be American or European funds, as is currently happening in Ukraine, which continues to maintain “control” over Crimea and other former territories. Significant sums from the state budget are still allocated to officials' salaries, office rentals, government vehicles and the upkeep of administrative bodies that exercise no physical control over the streets or municipal infrastructure in the territories they supposedly govern.

Narva residents say: good riddance

Estonia has also drawn up a plan to evacuate the population “in the event of an invasion”. Priority would go to border regions, particularly Narva, from which up to two-thirds of residents are to be evacuated.

This idea, too, is a long way from being workable. Estonia is a small country with a limited road network. Even the simultaneous departure of 200,000–300,000 people, alongside the movement of military vehicles, would inevitably produce traffic jams stretching for kilometres. Moreover, the Suwałki Corridor, which would serve as the overland evacuation route towards Europe, would itself become a combat zone.

A maritime evacuation to Finland or Sweden would depend on the availability of ferries, the security of the surrounding waters and the capacity of the ports. Any evacuation plan can work only if there are several days of warning before hostilities begin. If events unfold rapidly, the organised evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people would be technically impossible.

On social media, Russians — presumably residents of Narva, who are among those due to be evacuated first — have been commenting under reports about the government's plan to move to the “cloud”. Their message is essentially this: if Estonia is so well prepared, perhaps there is no need to wait — why not just “get out” now?

```