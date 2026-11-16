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Andrey Mihayloff

Russia, China, and U.S. Plan Trilateral Summit Without Europe

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According to political scientist Maxim Bardin, a member of the Expert Council of the All-Russian organization "Officers of Russia," the upcoming trilateral summit represents a significant procedural shift. Bardin told Pravda. Ru that the format will allow Russia, China, and the United States to address global challenges without European participation, marking a departure from established diplomatic conventions involving Brussels.

Putin and Xi Jinping
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Putin and Xi Jinping

Reports from the Financial Times, citing an informed source, indicate that the leaders of these three nations have decided to abandon a pre-agreed agenda for their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Bardin interprets the absence of a rigid regulatory framework not as a lack of preparation, but as a deliberate strategy to facilitate an open dialogue. He argues that this flexibility is intended to prevent the meeting from becoming an adversarial forum, allowing the parties to test the feasibility of constructive engagement in this specific configuration.

The exclusion of Europe from this particular track of negotiations reflects a divergence in positions between the G20 members and the EU. Bardin notes that China is currently experiencing economic pressure from Brussels, while U. S. President Donald Trump has signaled disregard for certain strategic priorities of European leaders. Russia, for its part, faces what Bardin describes as an openly hostile and aggressive course from the European Union. This collective friction has led to a recalibration of security models, where major powers are prioritizing direct interaction among themselves, effectively leaving European states outside the core decision-making loop on these specific global issues.

"This meeting will be a test step: Russia, China, and the United States will attempt to discuss serious global issues that influence world political processes without Europe's involvement. That is precisely why the parties are trying not to tie it to a rigid agenda — so as not to scare off participants," Bardin stated.

While public discourse frequently centers on the Ukraine conflict, Bardin assesses that it will not be the central topic of this trilateral gathering. He argues that China's broad range of interests naturally expands the scope of discussion to global scales. Potential topics include the militarization of space, nuclear non-proliferation, and the situation regarding Iran. Furthermore, the intense competition in technological spheres, particularly artificial intelligence, necessitates direct communication between the leaders of the world's largest economies and military powers to establish control frameworks.

Bardin highlighted that the reciprocal trade tariffs between the U. S. and China represent a critical knot in bilateral relations, requiring high-level attention. He also suggested that Western capitals are increasingly recognizing that ignoring Moscow's security requirements leads to a dead end. Stabilizing the environment, in his view, may require these capitals to revisit Russia's previously stated conditions for security guarantees.

"The main point is a meeting without Europe's participation, a meeting of three world leaders. If this format is established, it can be developed further, and subsequent meetings can move to more detailed discussions of issues," the expert explained.

Despite the noise generated by smaller states, such as Lithuania, which Bardin noted attempts to dictate terms to great powers, the diplomatic center of gravity is returning to direct dialogue between the major players. The upcoming summit in Shenzhen, he believes, has the potential to redefine spheres of influence and determine the role of international alliances for decades to come. By maintaining channels of communication between nuclear powers under pressure, the participants are working to preserve a baseline of stability that multilateral institutions involving the EU currently fail to provide.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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