American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive

The American Cancer Society has fundamentally revised its prostate cancer screening guidelines, moving from a recommendation of shared decision-making to a directive to test. Under the new rules issued on Thursday, men at average risk are advised to undergo a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test every two years between the ages of 50 and 69. This marks a significant departure from the 2010 guidance, which suggested that men discuss the pros and cons with their doctors rather than establishing a regular testing schedule. The update acknowledges that while early detection is crucial, the previous ambiguity often led to inconsistent screening practices among primary care physicians.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A man on a computed tomography

Risk stratification and testing frequency

The new guidelines differentiate between average and high-risk groups to tailor the screening interval and starting age. Men classified as high-risk-specifically Black men and those with a strong family history of the disease-should begin yearly PSA checks at age 45. A strong family history is defined as having one close relative (father, brother, or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65, or multiple close relatives diagnosed at any age. If a man has only one close relative diagnosed after age 65, the recommendation is to start screening at 45 but continue with the biennial schedule used for average-risk individuals. This stratification aims to capture high-risk cases earlier while minimizing unnecessary interventions for those with lower probability of developing the disease.

Dr. Ash Tewari, who leads the urology department at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York, noted that the clarity of the new directive simplifies the process for primary care doctors who may not be specialists in oncology. "This has taken ambiguity out of it. They are basically saying, "Do it,'” Tewari said. He emphasized that while the guidelines are specific, patients must still understand that their individual risk profiles differ, necessitating ongoing conversations with their providers about the specific implications of their test results.

Preventing overtreatment through improved diagnostic pathways

The shift in guidelines is driven by advances in understanding how to balance early detection with the prevention of overtreatment. In the past, widespread PSA testing was criticized for identifying slow-growing tumors that would never have become life-threatening, leading to unnecessary biopsies and aggressive treatments. The updated advice incorporates modern diagnostic steps to mitigate these harms. Before a biopsy is recommended, providers are now encouraged to repeat the PSA test to confirm elevated levels and utilize MRI scans to better identify which patients require invasive procedures. For those found to have low-risk tumors, the standard of care increasingly favors active surveillance-monitoring the cancer rather than immediately proceeding with surgery or radiation.

Dr. Céline Gounder, a medical correspondent for CBS News, explained the clinical logic behind this approach. "It takes about 10 years from when you diagnose prostate cancer to until somebody may need surgery, and we do much more watching and waiting, so it makes sense now you can be a little more aggressive with the PSA. You don't have to jump to the surgery, and watch and wait and see what you need to do,” she said. This framework allows for more frequent testing without the immediate fear of aggressive intervention, provided that subsequent diagnostic steps are carefully managed to rule out benign causes of high PSA levels, such as an enlarged prostate or temporary spikes from exercise.

Age limits and population impact

The guidelines also define clear boundaries for when screening should stop. Routine screening is not recommended for men whose health is so poor that they are not expected to live another 10 years. For all other men, the guideline advises a conversation with a doctor at age 70 regarding the continued benefit of screening. The American Cancer Society no longer recommends routine screening at age 75, though it acknowledges that particularly healthy men aged 75 to 79 may choose to continue. Screening is discouraged entirely once men turn 80. These limits reflect the principle that the benefits of early detection diminish as the likelihood of dying from other causes increases, and the potential for treatment-related complications rises with age.

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers among men in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 333,000 men will be diagnosed with the disease in 2026, with approximately 36,000 expected to die from it. While most prostate cancers do not cause symptoms in the early stages, signs such as changes in urination, blood in the urine or semen, and lower body pain can emerge when a growing tumor presses on the urinary tract. By establishing a clear, risk-based testing schedule, the updated guidelines aim to improve early detection rates while reducing the psychological and physical burden of unnecessary medical interventions for men across the country.