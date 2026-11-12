Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Vladimir Putin's meeting at the Kremlin with representatives of the US administration set the tone for discussions about the future security architecture in Europe and the role of European players.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by https://kremlin.ru/, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Putin and Witkoff 2025-08-06

Europe must abandon plans to deploy troops in Ukraine

Consultations between President Vladimir Putin and US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have concluded at the Kremlin. The American envoys urged the Russian president to allow Europeans to take part in negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Witkoff told Putin that he "hoped" they would be allowed to participate.

"If we choose a multilateral format, we can continue making progress towards resolving the problems," Jared Kushner added at the beginning of the talks at the Kremlin.

Putin responded that Russia had never refused to maintain contacts and that Europe itself had broken off the dialogue. The Russian leader expressed hope that the United States would work with its European allies to make them "decide what they want — peace or the continuation of the war".

In this way, the Kremlin has not completely closed the door on Europe, but is making its admission to the negotiations conditional on a change in Brussels' rhetoric and the abandonment of plans to send troops to Ukraine. Moscow is leaving it to the Trump administration to "persuade" the Europeans.

Putin once again stressed that Moscow would not accept the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine — a key demand made by Kyiv in any agreement to end the fighting.

Moscow will regard any foreign troops stationed in Ukraine as a "legitimate target", Putin said, adding that their deployment would mean the "continuation of the war".

Meanwhile, on the eve of the Abu Dhabi negotiations, the EU stated officially for the first time that it was "deploying a military mission in Ukraine". This coincided with the start of exercises by the so-called "coalition of the willing" in Poland, running from November 9 to 22. During the drills, Western military personnel are practising the full-scale deployment of troops in Ukraine.

Only extraordinarily incompetent people — or people who have deliberately decided to provoke a confrontation — could act so counterproductively while asking to be included in the negotiation process. With the Democrats' victory in the United States, Brussels has apparently found grounds to believe that it will not have to wait much longer.

Putin challenges the claim that Ukrainian forces need to withdraw only from Donbas

Putin also said that "for Russia, there is only one line of demarcation with Ukraine — the state border". In other words, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as the Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, are part of the Russian Federation.

This indicates that the narrative promoted in the West — that Russia is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces only from Donbas — is incorrect. Alternatively, those promoting it may simply not understand the geographical realities.

Why Putin proposed a repeat of the Oleshky operation in Kostiantynivka

Putin proposed organising a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka. By suggesting a repeat of the scenario in Oleshky, Moscow is emphasising its readiness to pursue a peaceful track and claiming that Russian forces control Kostiantynivka, meaning they are prepared to guarantee the mission's security within five days.

The president added that "if Kyiv believes it controls the city, let it ensure security on its side". In this way, the humanitarian initiative presented to Trump also puts the Ukrainian side in the position of a habitual liar.

Putin thus made clear to the American representatives that Russia considers its position on the battlefield strong and will not agree to freeze the conflict along the current line of contact without its basic conditions being met.

Kremlin banks on broad cooperation with the Trump administration

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, a substantial part of the three-hour conversation at the Kremlin focused not only on Ukraine but also on major Russian-American economic projects offering mutual benefits. This confirms Moscow's and the Trump administration's desire to develop bilateral economic cooperation independently of whether a rapid peace settlement is reached in Ukraine.

The main geopolitical outcome of the visit is confirmation that the security architecture is being discussed within a Russia-US-Ukraine triangle, with the White House serving as the only channel of communication. Despite the Americans' requests to include Europeans in future rounds of negotiations, Moscow has effectively blocked their immediate participation.

Witkoff and Kushner are flying directly from Moscow to Dublin, where they are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.