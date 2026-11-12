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Alexander Shtorm

Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports

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Not a single Russian tanker carrying diesel destined for the United States has actually arrived in American ports, despite a licensing agreement signed in October. The vessels that left the Baltic port of Primorsk as part of the first batch have either diverted to other destinations or remain in a state of legal limbo, highlighting the gap between Washington's regulatory permissions and the practical realities of the U.S. legal system.

Oak Weaver oil tanker
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Oak Weaver oil tanker

The fate of these ships illustrates a specific bottleneck: while the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a general license allowing the export of Russian diesel to the global market, the domestic ban on importing Russian energy sources, enacted by Congress in 2022, remains formally in effect. This legal duality has created a liability shield for American companies that many traders, banks, and port operators found too risky to pierce.

According to reports, the tanker Talisman turned back in the Mediterranean to discharge its cargo in El Deheila, Egypt. The vessels Leruo and Beast redirected their course to Brazil. The final tanker in the group, Agioi Fanendes, slowed near the U. S. East Coast and changed its status to "awaiting instructions." The total volume at stake in this initial phase was over 300,000 tons of fuel.

Legal risks outweighed blending costs

Industry participants cite two main reasons for the standstill. The primary driver is the threat of judicial prosecution and congressional investigations. Democratic lawmakers in Congress warned that accepting these cargoes could trigger legal scrutiny, creating reputational and financial risks for the receiving entities.

A secondary, technical argument suggests that Russian diesel requires additional blending to meet New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) standards. However, analysts note that given the high legal risks, this logistical hurdle was likely secondary to the fear of liability. The combination of potential lawsuits and the strict import ban made the transaction unprofitable or too dangerous for American importers to pursue, even with the Treasury license in hand.

Market stabilization without direct import

For Russia and the global market, the licensing decision still served a functional purpose. By permitting Russian diesel to enter the global market through other channels, Moscow secured legal access to hard currency without exposing its partners to secondary sanctions. The fuel was absorbed by traditional buyers, helping to alleviate global supply shortages and supporting BRICS partner economies.

From the perspective of the White House, the deal achieved a partial objective. U. S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that Washington is satisfied with the fuel reaching the global market because it indirectly stabilizes world prices. Since American consumers are linked to global pricing, this stabilization helps domestic cost structures, even if the barrels never dock at U. S. terminals.

The path forward for the license

The future of this arrangement hinges on political maneuvering in Washington. Opponents of Russian energy sales are lobbying the president to revoke the license. However, analysts from OilCapital assess that it is politically unattractive for President Trump to publicly reverse his own executive order, which would cost him political capital. The more likely scenario is that the administration simply allows the license to expire in April 2027 without renewal.

Several external factors could accelerate or delay this timeline. If tensions in the Strait of Hormuz do not normalize, or if the winter heating season in the U. S. and Europe proves more demanding than expected, the global diesel shortage will deepen, potentially forcing a compromise between the White House and Congress. For the mechanism to fully function for U. S. consumers, the administration would need to find a legal mechanism that shields American companies from lawsuits and penalties, which carry a five-year statute of limitations.

For Russia, the expiration of the license would not halt trade but would change its character. Transactions would likely revert to bilateral currency settlements and the use of "shadow fleet" vessels, bypassing the formal legal structures that currently provide a veneer of compliance for global buyers.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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