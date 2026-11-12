Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow

The European Union has welcomed the negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine that took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the statement on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Kushner and Witkoff meeting with President Putin of Russia

At the same time, von der Leyen noted that the European Union was continuing work on its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and funding for Ukraine for 2027. She said the bloc would continue to support Kyiv "during the war or during peace".

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed that the European Union continued to insist on a ceasefire in Ukraine before discussing the future security architecture in the region.

Kallas also said she should be included in a potential EU delegation dealing with Ukraine, noting that EU leaders had already "discussed this" in 2024 when they divided up the bloc's three top leadership positions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously said that the United States had proposed reaching an agreement on a security system in Europe, but European countries had rejected the offer.

Macron calls for negotiations with Russia

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe should take the initiative and enter into negotiations with Russia.

"The format [of the negotiations] is determined by their substance. Therefore, we Europeans must take the initiative in negotiations with Russia, and only then will their format be determined," he said.

Before engaging with Moscow, European countries must clearly define their peace plan for Ukraine and establish what they believe the future security architecture in the region should look like, Macron argued.

Commenting on the French president's remarks, Russian Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov said Europe had realised that it needed to reach an agreement with Moscow. He added that the course Russia had pursued in recent years had been entirely correct.

"We have shown that we will not accept any compromise solutions. We will not agree to a ceasefire for the sake of a ceasefire; instead, we will defend the goals and objectives we set before the special military operation," Dzhabarov said.

According to the senator, European countries can see that Ukraine is losing the confrontation and understand that they are no longer able to keep funding the country and supplying it with weapons indefinitely.

"I think they have realised that they need to reach an agreement with Russia. It is easier, cheaper and more beneficial for all sides," the politician said.

Putin meets Trump's envoys

On November 12, Putin met with US President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The parties discussed the results of the recent negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, humanitarian issues and prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian leader asked the Americans to convey his position on the territorial issue to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said that discussions of so-called grey zones would always remain a bone of contention. Putin reiterated that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine was unacceptable. According to him, such contingents would become legitimate targets for Russian forces because their presence would threaten Russia's security.

During the meeting, Putin noted progress on humanitarian issues and asked the US representatives to convey his gratitude to President Donald Trump for facilitating contacts between Moscow and Kyiv. The Russian leader also asked them to deliver a message of thanks to US First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in resolving the humanitarian situation in Oleshky. According to Putin, the humanitarian operation in the city would have been impossible without the White House's support.

"At least on one track, we have achieved a positive result — the humanitarian track."

Speaking about the prospects for a settlement, Putin added that he wanted to achieve a lasting outcome.

"I would like peace to be eternal," the president said, commenting on the situation surrounding Ukraine.

Putin also proposed organising a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, modelled on the operation in Oleshky.

According to him, around 400-500 civilians remain in the city. Russia is ready to ensure the mission's security, but clearing the area of mines would require five days. The Russian leader also proposed asking the Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons, Yana Lantratova and Dmytro Lubinets, to prepare the operation.

During the meeting, the president again said that deploying foreign troops in Ukraine was unacceptable. He said such contingents would become legitimate targets for Russian forces because their presence posed a threat to Russia's security.

Putin also addressed the territorial disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv. He said the two sides approached the issue differently and stressed that Russia was concerned not only with the territories themselves but also with the people living there, their traditions, culture and right to uphold their values.

The president also commented on discussions of the so-called grey zones. According to him, this issue could become one of the main obstacles to reaching a settlement.

"We know that the Ukrainian side is raising the issue of so-called grey zones. And this, as I have already said, will always remain a bone of contention."

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow recognised only one line of demarcation with Ukraine: the state border. In his view, attempts to agree on intermediate arrangements would lead to further disputes because the two sides would interpret the status of such territories differently. As a result, any agreements reached would prove unstable.

Putin separately appealed to the US side to help European countries decide on their position regarding the conflict in Ukraine. He said Russia had never refused dialogue with Europe and that it was the Europeans themselves who had broken off contact.

"You have also been in contact with representatives of a united Europe. Your assessments from the European perspective are important to us as well," he said during his conversation with Witkoff and Kushner.