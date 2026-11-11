Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says

The second day of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine ended in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 11. One of the outcomes of the meeting will be a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with the specific arrangements expected to be announced shortly.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Medinsky

Russia and Ukraine have moved closer to peace following the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president and head of the Russian negotiating delegation, told the Vesti news agency.

Asked by a journalist whether the parties had managed to move closer to achieving peace, Medinsky replied: "I think so. But a great deal now depends on all the participants in the process."

According to him, much depends on Ukraine, the position of the United States and whether "Europe comes to its senses".

"In any case, all the objectives we have set will be achieved," the Russian presidential aide concluded.

Earlier, David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada and a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks, said that the current momentum in the negotiations offered grounds for hoping that a settlement agreement could be reached before the end of the year.

The two-day talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi concluded on November 11. The first day's meeting lasted approximately four and a half hours. The parties focused primarily on security guarantees and the future architecture of security in Europe. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the negotiations as "very productive", while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said it was too early to assess their outcome. The second day of talks lasted approximately two hours.

Following the discussions, Medinsky said the parties had "exchanged positions, finding common ground on some issues but not on others". He said the world now needed a new, modern and fair security system that would not operate to the detriment of individual countries. Medinsky also announced plans for a large-scale prisoner exchange between the two countries.

Russia sees a basis for further negotiations

According to Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, the parties exchanged their positions on resolving the conflict and shaping the future security system in Europe. He said they had reached a common understanding on some aspects of the discussions.

"The European security system was the central topic. On some issues, we managed to find common ground; on others, we did not. The world needs a new, updated security system. Russia has repeatedly raised the question of the architecture of European security and the need to create a new, comprehensive and fair security system in Europe."

Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president, said Moscow considered it important to address the question of what security would look like after the conflict ends. "The entire system needs treatment. A sticking plaster will not do the job," he remarked.

Humanitarian issues were also discussed during the meeting. Medinsky said members of the Russian delegation had worked specifically on this subject. On the territorial question, the presidential aide stressed: "Every inch of our land will be returned to Russia one way or another."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the trilateral meeting had established a basis for further work.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would receive a full briefing on the negotiations and meet with the Russian negotiators if he considered it necessary.

The talks between representatives of Moscow, Washington and Kyiv on November 11 lasted approximately an hour and a half, compared with nearly four hours on November 10. The participants conducted their discussions in Russian.

US representatives to meet Putin and Zelensky

Following the meeting, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner announced that he and Steve Witkoff would meet with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The special envoys are due to arrive in Moscow on Thursday, November 12, for talks with Putin. They will then travel to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.