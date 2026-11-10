Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax

Trump has resorted to an old trick used by American strategists: declaring victory over Iran. But that does not mean Tehran can afford to let its guard down.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

When the mission is impossible, declare victory

Donald Trump has announced that the United States has "won” the war against Iran and that no further strikes will be necessary. The US president's rhetoric changed immediately after the Republican Party suffered a crushing defeat in the midterm elections.

Growing public frustration with the eight-month war and high fuel prices has deprived Washington of broad political support for another major escalation. A new Congress in which Democrats hold majorities in both chambers will not approve funding for it either. Former Trump national security adviser General Michael Flynn wrote on Telegram that continuing down this path "would be a huge strategic mistake” and compared the aggression against Iran to the invasion of Iraq:

"That [the Iraq War] was the biggest strategic mistake of this century. Expanding the war in Iran would be the next one.”

The general believes the United States has achieved its objectives in Iran — apparently referring to the country's nuclear programme.

"Declare victory and come home to rest, regroup and prepare our armed forces for future operations. Challenges lie ahead, and we must be ready.”

"Declare victory and bring the troops home” is a classic tactic in American politics, known as the "declare victory and leave” strategy. It allows the White House to save face while preparing for another war. This was precisely the approach taken by George W. Bush when he announced that the mission in Iraq had been accomplished.

Iran should wait until Trump becomes the scapegoat

Iran's leadership understands this strategy perfectly well and is negotiating from a position of resistance to US demands. At the beginning of the military campaign in February 2026, Trump and his allies set maximalist objectives: regime change, the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities, the elimination of threats posed by its ballistic missiles and drones, and the dismantling of its network of regional proxies.

Today, however, negotiations have narrowed to the problem of the closed Strait of Hormuz. Trump needs Tehran to provide legal and practical guarantees that shipping will be safe. Otherwise, a US withdrawal would look like a strategic defeat.

But time is on Tehran's side in this conflict, not Washington's. For the United States, a prolonged war means political crisis and falling approval ratings. For Iran, surviving economically under sanctions and blockade is a familiar condition after 45 years.

Tehran may be playing the long game

The most realistic scenario is for Iran to hold out for two years until the next US presidential election. If the Republican candidate loses, the Democrats could then agree to Iran's terms while condemning Trump's adventurism. In American political analysis, this situation is known as "shifting the burden of geopolitical bankruptcy.”

The Democrats would agree to Iran regaining its status as a key regional player, provided Tehran offered firm guarantees for the security of international tankers. They would also unfreeze Iranian assets.

Most likely, this would mean a return to a nuclear agreement — a JCPOA-plus arrangement. Washington would agree to lift most economic sanctions and end the naval blockade in exchange for Iran allowing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume inspections of its nuclear facilities and halting uranium enrichment.

The United States would emerge from the conflict considerably weakened and having lost its status as the "world's policeman”, while Iran would be on the rise.