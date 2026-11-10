Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers

On November 10, the diplomatic silence of the last nine months was broken in Abu Dhabi. Representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine convened for a high-stakes trilateral negotiation—the first of its kind in nearly three quarters of a year. The agenda is as ambitious as it is fraught: security guarantees, de-escalation, and the search for a viable path toward a peaceful settlement. However, despite the gravity of the meeting, early assessments suggest that a definitive breakthrough remains elusive, as the fundamental positions of the warring parties remain diametrically opposed.

Photo: UAE Foreign Ministry Negotiations

The Power Players in Abu Dhabi

The composition of the delegations underscores the seriousness with which each capital views these proceedings. The 11-member Russian team is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, a veteran of previous negotiation rounds. His presence is bolstered by high-ranking diplomats and military officials, including Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov—who manages the delicate portfolio of U.S. relations and arms control—and Mikhail Galuzin, responsible for the post-Soviet space. Crucentially, the Russian delegation includes representatives from the General Staff and intelligence services, notably General Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

The American presence signals a direct link to the incoming political landscape in Washington. The United States is represented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, serves as a trusted negotiator, suggesting that the current diplomatic push is closely tied to the Trump administration's desire to demonstrate the efficacy of its mediation efforts.

Ukraine’s delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He is accompanied by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the presidential office, diplomat Sergiy Kyslytsya, and David Arakhamia, the leader of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction. This mix of intelligence, diplomatic, and legislative leadership indicates Kyiv's focus on both the immediate military realities and the long-term political survival of the state.

Delegation Key Representatives Primary Objectives Russia V. Medinsky, S. Ryabkov, M. Galuzin New European security system; recognition of territorial realities. United States S. Witkoff, J. Kushner Mediation results; accelerating a peace agreement. Ukraine R. Umerov, K. Budanov, D. Arakhamia Cessation of hostilities; guarantees against conflict renewal.

Conflicting Visions of Peace

The goals of the three parties overlap in title but diverge in substance. Moscow’s agenda extends beyond the immediate conflict in Ukraine; it seeks to leverage these talks to establish a comprehensive new European security architecture that accounts for Russian strategic interests. In contrast, Kyiv is primarily focused on an immediate halt to combat operations and securing ironclad guarantees that the conflict will not resume after a temporary pause.

The central impasse remains the territorial question. Russia maintains that any settlement must acknowledge "new territorial realities." Ukraine, conversely, continues to reject any territorial concessions. While American mediators are reportedly exploring various compromise frameworks, there is currently no consensus that satisfies both Moscow's demands for recognition and Kyiv's insistence on sovereignty.

The Limits of Diplomacy

Analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reflects a skeptical outlook, citing the rigidity of Russia's requirements as a primary barrier to progress. While the inclusion of top-tier military and diplomatic personnel allows for the discussion of technical security mechanisms, these are secondary to the political will required for a grand bargain.

Realistically, the most tangible outcomes from the Abu Dhabi summit may be limited to humanitarian progress. Agreements on prisoner exchanges or the formalization of future negotiating procedures are the "low-hanging fruit" of such high-level meetings. An immediate cessation of strikes is unlikely to materialize without a robust, separate agreement backed by verifiable control mechanisms—something that is currently absent from the table.

It is also notable that while European representatives have arrived in Abu Dhabi, they are not direct participants in the trilateral format. This further emphasizes the current shift toward a direct dialogue involving Washington and the primary combatants.

Ultimately, this meeting is a single chapter in what promises to be a protracted diplomatic saga. The fundamental question remains whether the parties are ready to move from a theoretical discussion of principles to a concrete set of mutual obligations. For now, the world is witnessing a dual reality where intense diplomacy and active combat continue to run on parallel tracks, each side waiting for the other to blink.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.