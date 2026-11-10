Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground

Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine have begun in Abu Dhabi, according to sources cited by TASS and RBC. The opening session brought together senior diplomatic and military representatives, with US envoy Jared Kushner expressing confidence that an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv could be reached under the right conditions. The UAE's foreign minister pledged his country's support, while members of the three military delegations outlined their priorities.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sharon Hahn Darlin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Russian flag + Ukrainian flag. Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Belek, Serik District, Antalya, Turkey

Kushner sees a path to an agreement between Russia and Ukraine

The United States believes that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine is possible if the right conditions are in place. Over the past two months, Washington has held constructive discussions with both sides and narrowed differences on key issues, US presidential envoy Jared Kushner said at the opening of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to Kushner, American representatives have been in contact with Moscow and Kyiv almost daily and have prepared a number of proposals they intend to discuss during the talks. "I think we've really been able to identify and, I think, narrow the differences in what we need to resolve, and I think we have some good ideas about how to overcome them," he said.

He went on to say that, following contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the American side believed an agreement was achievable. "Based on what Steve [Witkoff] and I heard [from the Russian president], we can say with great confidence that, in our view, this is entirely possible if the right conditions are in place," the envoy said.

Kushner added that the Russian side had put a similar question to the Americans regarding Kyiv's and European countries' readiness for a settlement. "And then the Russians ask the same questions about the Ukrainians and the Europeans. Are they genuinely ready for peace?" he said.

Opening the talks, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the leaders of Russia and Ukraine for placing their trust in the Emirates and agreeing to take part in the diplomatic process. He also expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for his efforts to organise the negotiations and said the UAE was ready to provide the participants with whatever support they needed.

"My team and I will be as helpful as you need us to be. In the meantime, I wish you good luck, and may Allah bless you all," the minister said.

Who is taking part in the Abu Dhabi negotiations?

The Russian delegation is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine is represented by Rustem Umerov, head of its Foreign Intelligence Service. The United States has sent presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Russia's negotiating team also includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff's Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov and his deputy, Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

In addition to Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation includes presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhii Kyslytsia, David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, and Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

A European delegation has also arrived in Abu Dhabi. France, Germany and the United Kingdom are represented by Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president; Günter Sautter, foreign policy adviser to the German chancellor; and Jonathan Powell, the UK's national security adviser. The European Commission is represented by Björn Seibert, head of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's cabinet. Euronews had previously reported that he would lead the delegation.

Umerov had earlier reported that the Ukrainian delegation had met representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission, as well as the US negotiators. The participants compared their positions and coordinated their actions ahead of the trilateral talks.

Security guarantees and Europe's future architecture on the agenda

The parties returned to negotiations following contacts between American representatives and Russian and Ukrainian officials in October. Moscow and Washington have identified security guarantees as one of the central issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that such guarantees must be reciprocal. Vladimir Putin has also said that Russia needs security guarantees of its own.

A source in the Russian negotiating group previously told RBC that the Abu Dhabi talks would focus on establishing a new system of continental security for the post-conflict period. "The settlement in Ukraine, while critically important, is only one item on the agenda of this broader discussion, subordinate to the main objective: creating a comprehensive and indivisible security architecture for the entire continent," the source said.

According to the Financial Times, the administration of US President Donald Trump had asked Moscow whether it would object to Ukraine receiving security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which provides for collective defence, including guarantees from the alliance itself. No specific plan for Ukraine's security guarantees has yet been agreed. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Russia's consent would be required.

A week before the talks began, Trump announced a major security agreement that could cover the whole of Europe, following a meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on 10–11 November are the first meeting between the parties involving American mediators since February. The White House is assessing their prospects with "cautious optimism", unnamed US officials told Axios. The outlet also reported that Witkoff and Kushner intend to bring the parties' positions closer together and "crystallise" the decisions that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will ultimately have to make.

Before the trilateral meeting, the Ukrainian delegation held separate consultations with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. Witkoff, Kushner and Greenkevich also joined the discussions. Umerov said the participants would compare their positions and coordinate their next steps.

According to Axios, the trilateral negotiations will proceed along two tracks. A military working group led by Greenkevich will focus on security arrangements and monitoring a possible ceasefire. The political group will concentrate on territorial issues, where the previous round of talks failed to make progress. After the Abu Dhabi meeting, American negotiators may travel to Moscow and Kyiv for further discussions with Putin and Zelensky.

Politico reported that the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi would be devoted to security guarantees for Ukraine and a possible overhaul of Europe's security architecture. Territorial issues, including borders and lines of separation, are expected to be discussed on the second day. American officials consider the two areas closely connected. One source told the publication that the current security system was not working and that a new one needed to be created.

The establishment of a new European security system for the post-conflict period is therefore expected to be one of the central themes of the negotiations. Sources in the Russian negotiating group cited by RBC and the Vesti information service said the participants intended to discuss mechanisms for preventing threats and strengthening regional stability.

"The settlement in Ukraine, while critically important, is only one item on the agenda of this broader discussion, subordinate to the main objective: creating a comprehensive and indivisible security architecture for the entire continent," an RBC source said.