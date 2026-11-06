Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are being considered the most promising potential candidates for the presidency in 2028. However, any forecasts remain purely theoretical at this stage, Nikolai Topornin, director of the Centre for European Information, told Pravda. Ru. The expert explained that the current political situation requires Republicans to focus on domestic priorities following the end of the electoral cycle.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump and Marco Rubio

Earlier, the British newspaper The Independent, citing sources, reported that Marco Rubio might resign to prepare for a 2028 presidential bid. The article pointed to the need for Rubio to distance himself from some of the decisions made by US President Donald Trump's administration, including its hard-line policy towards Iran. Analysts suggested that such a move could strengthen the secretary of state's position in a potential contest with Vice President JD Vance.

Topornin stressed that the Republican Party would not rush to choose its future leader at this stage, as any early contender would immediately come under scrutiny from opposition media. The Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections has changed the party's priorities, forcing it to reconsider its approach to governance. The sudden shift in the balance of power in the US Congress presents the administration with new challenges that require an immediate response rather than long-term campaign planning.

"Rubio himself has said that he considers US Vice President JD Vance an excellent candidate for the 2028 presidential race. He noted that he and Vance are friends and that he would support his nomination if it goes ahead. Rubio also added that he would say no more about the 2028 campaign because he currently has many pressing foreign policy responsibilities," Topornin said.

The expert noted that US foreign policy is currently experiencing a degree of turbulence driven by domestic disputes. Analysts have observed that chaos has paralysed the country's foreign policy following the announcement of the congressional election results. In these circumstances, Marco Rubio has to focus on implementing Donald Trump's agenda, while JD Vance occupies a more advantageous position in terms of political risk.

"The election is still a long way off. Two years is a very long time in American politics, and a great deal can happen during that period. Vance could make mistakes, while Rubio faces a more difficult position simply because he is responsible for foreign policy, whereas Vance, essentially, is not responsible for anything. So we will have to wait and see how the public responds, what the opinion polls show, and which of them has better prospects," the expert explained.

Despite behind-the-scenes discussions, the presidential campaign is not officially expected to begin until early 2028. Until then, any personnel changes and public statements will be viewed merely as tactical moves. Western societies are experiencing a growing systemic breakdown in political institutions, prompting voters to pay closer attention to the actions of potential candidates. To maintain their legitimacy, Republican leaders will have to demonstrate that they can deliver results over the next two years.

Intra-party competition could intensify if both politicians decide to enter the primaries. However, Topornin does not rule out a scenario in which Rubio chooses to remain secretary of state and support Vance instead. Such unity could serve as a response to domestic opposition in the United States to the current administration's peace and defence initiatives. Another source of instability is the deepening divide within the parties, which makes it harder to reach consensus on key issues of national importance.