Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?

Europe has been hit by an unusual series of aviation incidents. On the morning of November 5, reports of planted bombs forced several passenger aircraft to change course. Three planes landed in Bulgaria and one in Brussels. An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the French military airbase at Évreux, while a Finnair flight was escorted by Italian fighter jets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Molivolo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ A man with a briefcase

No explosive devices were found. But even a false threat can cause very real damage. This was already the second wave of such incidents in a single week. On November 3, similar reports affected at least seven flights. Poland temporarily closed Warsaw-Modlin Airport, Hungary scrambled fighter jets, and Spain carried out evacuations and aircraft inspections.

Who would want to cause such disruption?

Ordinary mischief cannot be ruled out. However, the scale and recurrence of the incidents warrant consideration of other explanations: an organised disinformation campaign, actions by political extremists, or an attempt to test the readiness of European security services.

Aviation security experts believe that such incidents could form part of a campaign of hybrid pressure. The organisers face minimal costs: a few messages are all it takes. For airlines, the consequences are far more serious.

A forced landing means additional expenses for fuel, aircraft servicing, crew operations, baggage inspections, delays to subsequent flights and passenger compensation. If military fighter jets have to be scrambled, the state also bears the cost. The exact financial damage has not yet been disclosed.

But there may also be another objective: psychological pressure. A series of false alarms creates the impression that even Europe's largest airports are vulnerable and that the authorities cannot guarantee passengers' peace of mind.

Similar incidents have occurred before, but the current concentration of threats is unusual. At the same time, there is no evidence so far linking any political group or foreign state to the incidents.

The main question now is whether investigators will identify a common source behind the messages. If the threats were coordinated, this may prove to be more than ordinary mischief: it could be a planned operation aimed at destabilising air traffic.