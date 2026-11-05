EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding

Brussels accused Georgia of democratic backsliding and oligarchic rule, threatening to revoke visa-free access, while Tbilisi maintains it cannot abandon Russian markets.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zaraza, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Rose Revolution in Georgia, Tbilisi, 2003. Parliament building

The Georgian Foreign Ministry expressed sharp dissatisfaction with the European Commission's annual enlargement report dated November 4. The report noted a "serious democratic backsliding" in Georgia, describing the country as an accession candidate "on paper only" and warning of the annulment of the visa-free regime for Georgian citizens.

Tbilisi called the formulation regarding the "seizure of the state by a system of oligarchic influence" categorically unacceptable. Georgian officials emphasized that the country is governed by a government "elected by the people with a large advantage." Diplomats in Tbilisi stated that during the reporting period, Brussels did not hold a single meeting with Georgia at any level under the Association Agreement and officially refused to evaluate the Georgian Economic Reform Program.

Previously, Georgia protested EU criticism of the court proceedings banning pro-Western opposition parties, viewing Brussels' reaction as undue pressure on the independent Constitutional Court. The ruling party, Georgian Dream, accuses the opposition of violating Article 23 of the Georgian Constitution, which prohibits the activities of parties aiming to overthrow or violently change the constitutional order.

Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution explicitly mandates the authorities to take all measures for the full integration of the country into the EU and NATO, a choice still supported by a significant portion of the population. However, critics argue that Russia remains a vital trading partner, a key market for wine and agricultural products, and a source of remittances and tourism.

Moscow has openly warned that if Tbilisi takes anti-Russian steps for the sake of the EU, Georgia will be officially included in Russia's list of "unfriendly countries," leading to economic sanctions and border closures. Conversely, Georgian authorities fear that amending the constitutional provision on NATO and EU integration could trigger mass street protests and pose a real threat of a coup d'état.

Caught in this dilemma, Georgia claims that introducing strict economic sanctions against Russia would destroy its economy while attempting to preserve visa-free access to the EU, asserting its pro-Western sovereign choice. The final direction of Georgia's policy will likely depend on the outcome of the special military operation and the state of the EU in the coming years.

Discussions occasionally arise regarding the restoration of diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia, but this remains unlikely due to the fundamental territorial dispute over Abkhazia and South Ossetia. In practice, however, ties between the countries continue to strengthen. Moscow and Tbilisi operate through their embassies in Switzerland, expanding trade and developing transport corridors, which serves as a satisfactory intermediate result for both sides in current geopolitical realities.

Although Georgia conducts exercises with NATO, the constitutional clause on NATO membership is perceived by the majority of the population as a long-term declaration rather than an immediate directive for action. A notable development in this regard is the statement by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobaхидze that Tbilisi will not allow the opening of a "second front" against Russia.