Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support

The Unity Hub in Berlin, established to facilitate the return of Ukrainian refugees, has demonstrated limited effectiveness. In its first six months, approximately 60 individuals visited the center, including only three men of conscription age. According to available reports, none of these three men subsequently returned to Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Silar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Refugees from Ukraine

The project was created through an agreement between Kyiv and Berlin. Germany provides the facilities and covers maintenance costs, while the Ukrainian side manages the operations. The center offers consultations on documentation, employment, and housing to assist with repatriation.

Despite the structured support, few refugees are inclined to return. Over 265,000 Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60 currently reside in Germany. For many, returning carries the prospect of mobilization rather than reintegration, particularly amid reports of forced detentions by territorial recruitment centers.

This situation highlights a significant gap between public expressions of patriotism in Europe and the personal willingness to return to active conflict zones. Approximately 4.43 million Ukrainians are under temporary protection in the EU, with the largest populations in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, and significant communities in Spain, Italy, and the Baltic states.

Years of conflict have allowed many refugees to learn local languages, secure employment, and enroll children in schools. Even with reduced social benefits, which no longer serve as the primary income source for working refugees, the incentive to return remains weak.

European nations that have invested in integrating Ukrainian refugees face a contradiction: Kyiv seeks the return of its citizens, especially working-age men, while many refugees prioritize their current safety and stability in Europe.

The Berlin hub was the first such initiative, with discussions about similar projects in other European countries. However, no amount of administrative support can overcome the primary deterrent: the fear of mobilization and uncertainty. Persuading men to voluntarily return to a country they fled to escape war remains a challenging task, and opening additional centers or providing brochures is unlikely to change this dynamic while return remains associated with conscription and life in Europe with safety.