Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms

Democratic candidates secured control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections by flipping more than two dozen seats previously held by Republicans. The party's gains included perennial swing districts and areas in South Texas that had trended toward the GOP in recent cycles. These results occurred against the backdrop of significant redistricting changes implemented across several states following the mid-decade census adjustments.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Fletcher6, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ US Capitol

In 2025, state legislative bodies and courts in multiple jurisdictions altered congressional district maps. Texas Republicans shifted several districts to the right at the request of President Trump, while California Democrats moved districts to the left. Additional states adjusted their maps for partisan purposes. The election results reflected these new boundaries: Democrats captured several seats under the revised maps, while Republican gains were more limited. As of the latest reporting, winners in dozens of races had not yet been projected by CBS News.

Upsets in traditionally Republican districts

Several districts changed hands where Democrats unseated Republican lawmakers who had won by double-digit margins in the 2024 election.

In Missouri's 2nd District, Democrat Fred Wellman defeated Republican Representative Ann Wagner, who had won by 12 points in 2024. Republicans had attempted to make the St. Louis-area seat more Republican in 2025, but the new maps were rejected by courts. As recently as September 2026, the Cook Political Report rated the seat as solid-red.

In Indiana's 5th District, Democrat J. D. Ford defeated Republican Representative Victoria Spartz. Spartz had won reelection by just over 18 points in 2024.

In Kentucky's 6th District, Democrat Zach Dembo defeated Republican Ralph Alvarado in a race for the seat vacated by outgoing Representative Andy Barr, who had won by 26 points two years prior. Forecasters had moved the seat toward Democrats in the weeks leading up to the election.

In Wisconsin's 1st District, Democrat Mitchell Berman defeated Republican Representative Bryan Steil, who had first been elected in 2018. A Democrat has not represented this district in more than 30 years. Steil had won his last reelection by just over 10 points. The Cook Political Report rated the seat "Likely Republican” until late September 2026.

In Nevada's 2nd District, Teresa Benitez-Thompson defeated Republican David Flippo. She will be the first Democrat to represent Northern Nevada in decades. The seat had been held by longtime Republican Representative Mark Amodei, who retired after winning by a nearly 19-point margin in 2024.

Rematches and competitive districts

Democrats also defeated Republican opponents they had faced in previous cycles.

In Pennsylvania's 10th District, Democrat Janelle Stelson defeated Republican Representative Scott Perry in a rematch. The district is centered on the state capital of Harrisburg.

In Virginia's 2nd District, former Democratic Representative Elaine Luria defeated Republican Representative Jen Kiggans. Luria had lost to Kiggans in 2022 after redistricting made the area more favorable to Republicans. The military-heavy district, which includes Virginia's Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach, has changed parties four times since 2008.

In Wisconsin's 3rd District, Democrat Rebecca Cooke defeated two-term Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden. The district covers parts of the western and central areas of the state and has been highly competitive.

In Iowa's 1st District, Democrat Christine Bohannon defeated Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks in their third consecutive rematch. Miller-Meeks first elected to Congress by a six-vote margin in 2020 and has a history of close races.

Changes in the Northeast and Midwest

Both parties invested heavily in districts in the Northeast, including seats with a history of flipping parties.

In New Jersey's 7th District, Democrat Rebecca Bennett defeated Republican Representative Tom Kean Jr. Kean had won the seat in 2022 after redistricting made the district more favorable to the GOP. He was absent from Congress from early March through most of June 2026 due to a hospital stay related to a depression diagnosis. The district includes suburbs of New York City and the Bedminster golf club associated with President Trump.

In Pennsylvania's 1st District, Democrat Bob Harvie defeated five-term Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, a moderate who had broken with President Trump on Iran, lost in this suburban swing district after a decade of holding the seat.

In Pennsylvania's 7th District, Democrat Bob Brooks defeated Republican Representative Ryan Mackenzie in a district centered on Allentown. Mackenzie had flipped the district in 2024.

In Pennsylvania's 8th District, Democrat Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton, defeated Republican Representative Rob Bresnahan Jr.

Midwestern states saw significant shifts in their congressional delegations. In Michigan's 4th District, Democrat Sean McCann defeated eight-term Republican Representative Bill Huizenga. McCann will be the first Democrat to represent the Western Michigan district in nearly a century.

In Michigan's 7th District, Democrat William Lawrence unseated Republican Representative Tom Barrett in the swingy Lansing-area district. Lawrence won the Democratic primary after two moderates split the vote.

In Michigan's 10th District, Democrat Christina Hines defeated Mike Bouchard in a Detroit-area district left open after Republican Representative John James unsuccessfully ran for governor.

In Ohio's 7th District, Democrat Brian Poindexter defeated Republican Representative Max Miller in the northeastern Ohio district. Miller had faced allegations of domestic abuse, which he denied, and had defied calls to end his campaign before a deadline that would have allowed Republicans to replace him on the ballot.

In Iowa's 2nd District, Democrat Lindsay James defeated Republican Joe Mitchell in a district left open after Republican Representative Ashley Hinson ran for the Senate. In Iowa's 3rd District, Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott unseated Republican Representative Zach Nunn. These flips mean Iowa will go from having an all-Republican House delegation to one with three Democrats and a single Republican.

In Nebraska's 2nd District, Democrat Denise Powell flipped an Omaha-area seat from retiring Republican Representative Don Bacon, a frequent critic of President Trump. Powell defeated Republican Brinker Harding.

Redistricting impacts in Texas and California

Texas redrew its House maps in 2025 with the goal of picking up as many as five seats held by Democrats. Ultimately, one seat flipped to the GOP, and two red districts were captured by Democrats. These shifts coincided with Democratic victories in statewide Texas races, which elected the state's first Democratic senator and governor in decades.

In Texas' 32nd District, Republican Jace Yarbrough defeated Democrat Dan Barrios in the Dallas-area district. This was the only redrawn seat that Texas Republicans successfully flipped from Democratic hands.

In Texas' 15th District, Democrat Bobby Pulido, a Tejano music star, defeated incumbent Republican Representative Monica De La Cruz in a heavily Latino part of South Texas. The district was redrawn, replacing most of De La Cruz's voters. The area had swung hard toward Republicans in 2024 but shifted back to Democrats in 2026 amid economic and immigration concerns.

In Texas' 23rd District, Democrat Katy Padilla Stout defeated Republican Brandon Herrera. The district, which includes hundreds of miles of the U. S.-Mexico border, was previously considered safely Republican. It was left open after moderate Republican Representative Tony Gonzales resigned in April 2026 following the suicide of a staffer with whom he had an affair.

California voters approved a redistricting plan in 2025 after Texas redrew its maps, aiming to move several California seats to the left. Democrats picked up all five seats they had hoped to flip.

In California's 1st District, Democrat Mike McGuire defeated Republican Representative James Gallagher, who had won the Northern California seat in June 2025 following the death of Republican Representative Doug LaMalfa. Redistricting made Gallagher's reelection bid more difficult.

In California's 6th District, Democrat Richard Pan defeated Representative Kevin Kiley, a Republican-turned-independent who still caucuses with the GOP. Kiley's old seat, the 3rd District, was dramatically redrawn and won by an incumbent Democrat who previously held the 6th, resulting in a net gain of one seat for the Democratic Party.

In California's 22nd District, Democrat Randy Villegas defeated Republican Representative David Valadao. Valadao, who voted to impeach President Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, was the last of the House Republicans to do so to leave office. The district was made bluer in redistricting and was viewed as a key target for Democrats.

In California's 41st District, Democrat Linda Sánchez defeated Republican Mitch Clemmons. The district was shifted closer to Los Angeles and made much bluer, causing incumbent Republican Representative Ken Calvert to move to another district while Sánchez shifted from elsewhere to the 41st.

In California's 48th District, Democrat Marni von Wilpert defeated Republican Jim Desmond in a district that became significantly more Democratic-leaning. The seat had been held by retiring Republican Representative Darrell Issa.

Additional district changes

In North Carolina's 11th District, Democrat Jamie Ager flipped control of the district, marking the first time a Democrat has won the seat since 2010. He defeated Republican Jennifer Balkcom, who entered the race less than 90 days before the election after Republican Representative Chuck Edwards ended his campaign amid misconduct allegations.

In Colorado's 8th District, Democrat Manny Rutinel defeated Republican Representative Gabe Evans, two years after the Republican incumbent had flipped the district red. The battleground district stretches northward from Denver.

In Utah's 1st District, Democrat Ben McAdams won the newly drawn district, which encompasses Salt Lake City and its suburbs. After a lengthy legal battle, court-ordered redistricting produced one Democratic-leaning district in the state, giving the party its best opportunity in nearly a decade to flip one of the state's four House seats.