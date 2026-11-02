Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?

A business jet crashed in a Florida residential neighbourhood, 14 kilometres from Donald Trump's estate, on the eve of the elections. Experts cite sudden icing as the cause. But is that really what happened?

Photo: скрин с видео Facebook by Pravda.Ru Learjet 60 Florida crash

The aircraft plunged into a steep dive near Trump's residence

Official information from the investigation into the Learjet 60 crash in Florida indicates that it was a tragic aviation accident caused by difficult weather conditions, with no connection to any deliberate action or an "attack" on Donald Trump.

Suspicion arose because Mar-a-Lago, Trump's main headquarters, residence and personal "fortress" in Florida, is located just 14 kilometres from the crash site. The second factor was that the accident occurred one day before the congressional elections.

The aircraft was operating a routine commercial flight from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Palm Beach lay along its route, and the crash occurred in a residential suburb as the jet approached an area of challenging weather conditions.

According to preliminary expert assessments, the pilots entered a thunderstorm cloud that was developing too rapidly, causing a sudden and explosive increase in cloud formation. A powerful updraft developed, the temperature dropped to -47°C, and supercooled moisture rapidly froze onto the wings and tail. Attempting to deal with the icing, the crew requested an emergency climb and received clearance. However, the aircraft entered a steep dive, reaching a speed of 365 km/h near the ground.

Why did the anti-icing system fail?

On the Learjet 60, the leading edges of the wings and tail are heated with hot air drawn from the engines using a system known as anti-ice. The aircraft's onboard systems can cope with ordinary icing. However, judging by the recorded radio communications, the crew encountered an unusually rapid and intense accumulation of ice.

By the time the pilot told air traffic control, "We have light, clear ice that is manageable", the situation was already critical. Within minutes, the heating system simply could not melt the rapidly forming layer of ice. This led to an aerodynamic deadlock and a sudden loss of control, sending the aircraft into a steep dive.

Why couldn't the pilots recover from the dive?

Some technical analyses suggest that the aircraft remained an intact flying object until the very last moment, as the wing controls (ailerons) were still functioning, while longitudinal control through the tail had failed completely.

What would an attack on Mar-a-Lago achieve?

Because footage from vehicle dashcams shows the aircraft falling almost vertically at high speed, some social media commentators have written that "this looks more like a falling missile than an aircraft". Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fuelled this interpretation at a press conference, casually remarking that the fall had visually "looked like a missile coming down". Trump supporters began widely circulating rumours that the Learjet 60 might have been shot down by air defence systems deployed by the military around Mar-a-Lago, either by mistake or because it was a suicide aircraft.

Trump is campaigning for re-election and makes several flights a day aboard his personal Boeing 757, known as Trump Force One. The destruction of a business jet of a similar class in his "home territory" is being interpreted as a warning that the skies are no longer a safe place for him and his inner circle, and that any technical or weather-related anomaly could be staged. According to this line of reasoning, the incident is intended to force Trump and his team to divert their attention to domestic security, sow panic within campaign headquarters and disrupt the politician's normal routine.

Those who reject this conspiracy theory argue that terrorists deliberately direct an aircraft towards a target while maintaining control of the flight. By contrast, they say, the Learjet 60's vertical descent in an aerodynamic stall could not physically have been deliberately replicated using the controls. It was the result of a complete breakdown of airflow over an ice-covered wing. The aircraft fell like a stone rather than flying towards Trump's residence.

As for the possibility that the jet was hit by an anti-aircraft missile, critics argue that air defence systems do not shoot down objects "blindly" simply because their flight path looks suspicious. The Learjet 60 was neither an unidentified object nor a target that had suddenly appeared. It was following a clearly authorised civilian route, its transponder was operating continuously, and the pilots remained in constant contact with Miami air traffic controllers until the final seconds, transmitting a distress signal over the radio.

Whatever the truth, American society is divided into two irreconcilable camps, which have yet to show what they are capable of when it comes to destroying one another.