World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Lyuba Lulko

Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back

World

Tehran has placed British intelligence and the country's armed forces on its list of terrorist organisations, but Moscow is in no hurry to follow suit, despite direct attacks on Russian territory using British weapons.

Azadi Tower, Iran, Tehran
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Azadi Tower, Iran, Tehran

Russia and Iran face different circumstances

Iran's Foreign Ministry has officially designated Britain's foreign intelligence service, MI6, a "hostile group", while the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force have been classified as "terrorist organisations". The new measures took effect on November 1.

Why has Moscow not followed Tehran's example, given that British missiles are striking Russian cities, unmanned surface vessels (USVs) are attacking Russian ships and infrastructure, and British officers are directing the use of these weapons? This is not to mention the direct terrorist attacks in Russia that, according to these allegations, Britain organises through Ukraine. In particular, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) identified a British connection to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and the 2022 bombing of the Crimean Bridge.

To begin with, Russia and Iran occupy different positions in international politics and pursue different long-term strategies. Iran has been pushed to the brink by its hot war with the West and is responding in kind to the United States and Britain designating its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Russia, by contrast, is engaged in a hybrid war with the West and seeks to demonstrate that "everything is going according to plan". Russia is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council and, with the world's largest nuclear arsenal, presents itself as one of the key centres of power in a multipolar world. This position keeps it anchored to the framework of classical international law, under which states and their regular armed forces are not classified as terrorist groups.

Russia has its own mechanism for imposing restrictions on Britain

From this perspective, officially declaring Britain's regular armed forces terrorist organisations would create a precedent that could encourage Western countries to take similar legal steps against the Russian Armed Forces. This could trigger an even deeper crisis in international institutions and completely shut down what remains of diplomatic engagement within the UN framework.

Russia has developed its own comprehensive legal mechanism for imposing restrictions: the list of unfriendly states, which has included Britain since 2021–2022. This designation automatically imposes severe restrictions on diplomatic missions, financial transactions, economic agreements, and the property rights of citizens and companies from those countries. The Kremlin considers this mechanism more universal because it applies to the state as a whole rather than to individual government agencies.

Iran's measures against Britain remain a possible option for Moscow

Nevertheless, it appears that traditional diplomacy with the West is nearing exhaustion, while the designation of a country as "unfriendly" is too mild and legally ambiguous a mechanism. The West continues to cross the "red lines" repeatedly announced by Russia's Foreign Ministry without facing consequences.

Designating British intelligence services and armed forces as terrorist organisations would force London and its allies to reduce their support for Ukraine out of fear of a direct war. The response measures would be entirely different in nature, resembling those used against Ichkerian terrorists.

Since Western countries officially accuse Russia of "state terrorism", freeze its assets, and supply weapons used to strike Russian cities, Moscow has every moral and legal right to call things by their proper names and act accordingly.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Rising star from Turkmenistan reaches historic achievements in China
Judge Dismisses Trump's $10 Billion Defamation Suit Against WSJ and Murdoch
Kyrgyzstan road budget rose from 2 billion to 60 billion som as paving grew tenfold
Bishkek's $81.5 million Eastern Bypass to open by May 2027
Kuujjuaq greenhouse expands with new insulated annex
Dominion Critical Minerals proposes tunnelled copper mine in protected BC park
Vancouver Coastal Health closes rabies investigation after one skunk tested positive
India's indigenous high-speed trainset enters structural squeeze testing phase
Golden Triangle drug syndicates switch to barter system for smuggling into India
Government extends Nandan Nilekani-led exam reform panel tenure until January 2027
Now reading
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Americas
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Three crewmen of Sakhalin schooner which was in distress in Sea of Okhotsk saved
Russia
Three crewmen of Sakhalin schooner which was in distress in Sea of Okhotsk saved
Popular
From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov

The STR-1 transport robot adapted lunar rover technology to clear radioactive debris when radiation levels rendered human rooftop work lethal.

From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action
How 15-Hour Tanker Delay Triggered Bali's Fuel Collapse, Stranding Tourists at Airports
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back Lyuba Lulko Evergreens Winter Burn: The Hidden Hydration Trap in Frozen Soil Marina Lebedeva Distinguishing Physical Exertion from Mental Stimulation in Canine Exercise Routines Alexander Shtorm
Massive production shifts in China: Manufacturing giants abandon old growth models
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Great Cormorants Expand Into Volga Region, Causing Severe Ecological Damage
Great Cormorants Expand Into Volga Region, Causing Severe Ecological Damage
Last materials
Kuujjuaq greenhouse expands with new insulated annex
Dominion Critical Minerals proposes tunnelled copper mine in protected BC park
Vancouver Coastal Health closes rabies investigation after one skunk tested positive
India's indigenous high-speed trainset enters structural squeeze testing phase
Golden Triangle drug syndicates switch to barter system for smuggling into India
Government extends Nandan Nilekani-led exam reform panel tenure until January 2027
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
India signs ₹53,866 crore contracts for eight indigenously designed Next Generation Corvettes
Rajasthan cuts wheat sowing targets as severe rainfall deficit delays Rabi cycle
SpaceX to challenge US telecom giants with hybrid satellite-terrestrial mobile network
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.