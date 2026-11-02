Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back

Tehran has placed British intelligence and the country's armed forces on its list of terrorist organisations, but Moscow is in no hurry to follow suit, despite direct attacks on Russian territory using British weapons.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Azadi Tower, Iran, Tehran

Russia and Iran face different circumstances

Iran's Foreign Ministry has officially designated Britain's foreign intelligence service, MI6, a "hostile group", while the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force have been classified as "terrorist organisations". The new measures took effect on November 1.

Why has Moscow not followed Tehran's example, given that British missiles are striking Russian cities, unmanned surface vessels (USVs) are attacking Russian ships and infrastructure, and British officers are directing the use of these weapons? This is not to mention the direct terrorist attacks in Russia that, according to these allegations, Britain organises through Ukraine. In particular, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) identified a British connection to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and the 2022 bombing of the Crimean Bridge.

To begin with, Russia and Iran occupy different positions in international politics and pursue different long-term strategies. Iran has been pushed to the brink by its hot war with the West and is responding in kind to the United States and Britain designating its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Russia, by contrast, is engaged in a hybrid war with the West and seeks to demonstrate that "everything is going according to plan". Russia is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council and, with the world's largest nuclear arsenal, presents itself as one of the key centres of power in a multipolar world. This position keeps it anchored to the framework of classical international law, under which states and their regular armed forces are not classified as terrorist groups.

Russia has its own mechanism for imposing restrictions on Britain

From this perspective, officially declaring Britain's regular armed forces terrorist organisations would create a precedent that could encourage Western countries to take similar legal steps against the Russian Armed Forces. This could trigger an even deeper crisis in international institutions and completely shut down what remains of diplomatic engagement within the UN framework.

Russia has developed its own comprehensive legal mechanism for imposing restrictions: the list of unfriendly states, which has included Britain since 2021–2022. This designation automatically imposes severe restrictions on diplomatic missions, financial transactions, economic agreements, and the property rights of citizens and companies from those countries. The Kremlin considers this mechanism more universal because it applies to the state as a whole rather than to individual government agencies.

Iran's measures against Britain remain a possible option for Moscow

Nevertheless, it appears that traditional diplomacy with the West is nearing exhaustion, while the designation of a country as "unfriendly" is too mild and legally ambiguous a mechanism. The West continues to cross the "red lines" repeatedly announced by Russia's Foreign Ministry without facing consequences.

Designating British intelligence services and armed forces as terrorist organisations would force London and its allies to reduce their support for Ukraine out of fear of a direct war. The response measures would be entirely different in nature, resembling those used against Ichkerian terrorists.

Since Western countries officially accuse Russia of "state terrorism", freeze its assets, and supply weapons used to strike Russian cities, Moscow has every moral and legal right to call things by their proper names and act accordingly.