Spain’s high-speed rail crash shakes election campaign ahead of November vote

Following the railway disaster in Toledo province, Sánchez’s Socialist Party has lost its chances of winning the snap parliamentary election that he himself called.

Photo: amoncloa.gob.es/ Pedro Sanchez in Toledo after the train crash

Spain failed to take high-speed rail safety seriously

The railway disaster in Toledo province on October 28, 2026, which claimed at least 69 lives, was the result of a fatal combination of a technical failure, a serious human error and long-standing systemic problems in the country's transport network.

About half an hour before the collision between the AVE and Iryo trains near Urda, the LZB automatic train control and signalling system failed completely. The system monitors the position of trains on the tracks and is supposed to activate the brakes automatically to prevent collisions. As a result, the entire 63-kilometre stretch of railway was blocked and the trains came to a halt.

After the automated system failed, traffic control was transferred to the operations centre in Madrid, where trains were managed manually. The controller instructed a following Renfe train to resume its journey, even though an Iryo train was still standing on the tracks ahead. He also ordered the train to travel at “normal speed”, although regulations require a speed limit of no more than 40 kilometres per hour in such circumstances. The Renfe train consequently accelerated to approximately 160–200 kilometres per hour and crashed at full speed into the rear of the stationary train.

Railway workers' unions point to deep-rooted systemic problems. Since 2021, Spain has opened its high-speed rail network to private operators such as Iryo. The number of trains using the network has increased sharply, but this growth has not been matched by adequate increases in funding, the modernisation of ageing safety systems or staff numbers. Train controllers and drivers have found themselves working under excessive pressure and enduring long shifts, significantly increasing the risk of human error.

This tragedy was already the second major fatal train collision in Spain in 2026, triggering a wave of protests across the country and fierce criticism of the Transport Ministry.

Officially, no political motive is being investigated

Because the disaster occurred the day after Sánchez's election campaign began and claimed the life of prominent opposition politician Fátima Báñez, rumours of a “political connection” began circulating on anonymous Telegram channels and social media. However, this theory is not officially being investigated.

Nevertheless, the disaster has fundamentally reshaped Spain's political landscape ahead of the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for November 29, reducing the chances of victory for the Socialist Party (PSOE), led by Prime Minister Pablo Sánchez. Instead of promoting its own initiatives, the government has been forced onto the defensive, having to answer for systemic failures in the country's transport network. The right-wing Vox party immediately launched a fierce attack on the government, promising to hold the cabinet legally accountable for the “destruction of infrastructure”. Protests have already erupted across the country under the banner of right-wing forces, escalating into clashes with police and mobilising radical voters.

Experts believe the disaster is unlikely to drive large numbers of left-wing voters towards right-wing parties. However, it has undermined public confidence in state institutions. This could prompt a substantial share of Socialist supporters simply to stay away from the November 29 vote, potentially giving the right-wing coalition — comprising the People's Party (PP) and Vox — an absolute majority in parliament.

What will change in Spain?

After that, the right will put Spain on a conservative course. It will scrap the gender agenda, tighten immigration laws and ban squatting — the illegal occupation of residential properties. A review of the private transport sector is also likely. There will be no abrupt end to aid for Ukraine, since both the PP and Vox officially condemn Russia's actions. However, a right-wing Spanish government will become a more cautious NATO partner, ruling out any direct military escalation.