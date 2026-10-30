Russia wins landmark CAS case against international ice hockey federation

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has delivered an unprecedented shock to the sporting world by ordering the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to admit Russian national teams to all competitions in the 2026/27 season.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by s.yume, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Russian flag at the 2010 Olympics

International Ice Hockey Federation loses court battle against Russia

Although the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) had been pursuing its legal battle methodically, few had predicted such an unequivocal victory in a sport so dear to Russians. Organisationally, international ice hockey is dominated by a relatively small club of six or seven influential countries with anti-Russian leanings. Nevertheless, CAS judges unanimously ruled that the IIHF had failed to provide sufficient evidence of security threats — the main argument the federation had once again used to justify extending the ban.

Lawyers representing the Russian side demanded proof of such threats: official warnings from tournament organisers, intelligence reports indicating that unrest was being planned, or formal visa refusals. The IIHF had no such documents. Its position rested on general statements and the political context surrounding Ukraine. CAS reasonably ruled that, in the absence of documented security threats, depriving athletes of the right to compete after the International Olympic Committee had issued positive recommendations was unlawful. This was all the more significant given that the IIHF statutes prohibit restricting teams' participation on the basis of nationality.

Remarkably, while considering the hockey case, CAS also heard a similar appeal from the Russian Curling Federation — and rejected it. The international governing body, World Curling, submitted official written statements from other national teams declaring that they would boycott competitions and disrupt television broadcasts, along with documents demonstrating that visas could not be obtained. CAS recognised that this constituted a “threat to the normal functioning of competitions” and upheld the ban.

Yet the IIHF apparently considered itself a powerful political body and ignored the experience of other anti-Russian federations, which had hired entire teams of lawyers to devise legal ways of excluding “neutral athletes” from Russia, even going so far as to amend their statutes to protect themselves against court challenges.

Hockey officials will have to redraw the schedules for all tournaments

The CAS ruling is final and cannot be appealed, leaving hockey officials in a state of shock. Logistics, schedules, ticket sales and hotel bookings for the five tournaments scheduled for 2027 are already at an advanced stage. Bringing Russia, a major force in world hockey, back into the competitions will require a complete overhaul of group formats and tournament calendars. The situation at the 2027 Men's World Championship in Germany is further complicated by the fact that Ukraine has qualified, meaning the two teams will have to be placed in separate groups.

National teams could opt for an individual player boycott or face a government-imposed ban. Either scenario could result in enormous fines, the disqualification of all national teams and the loss of the right to host senior world championships for years to come.

At the senior men's world championships, European national teams are largely made up of NHL players. In the league, these players compete on the same club teams, train together and share dressing rooms with Russian stars such as Alexander Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov and Artemi Panarin. It is unlikely that they would boycott their colleagues. Moreover, NHL stars who refuse to play for their national teams could face disputes with the players' union.

The CAS ruling overturns the restrictions and applies to five major world championships:

2027 World Junior Championship in Canada (Edmonton and Red Deer) — beginning as early as December 26, 2026. 2027 Men's World Championship in Germany (May 14–30). 2027 Women's World Championship in Canada (November). 2027 Men's Under-18 World Championship in the United States (April–May). 2027 Women's Under-18 World Championship in the Czech Republic (January).

How Russia plans to challenge other bans

CAS has already ruled in Russia's favour not only in hockey but also in proceedings involving the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev has already announced similarly strong prospects of victory in biathlon, governed by the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Russia is actively using its lobbying networks, financial leverage and influence in federations where Asian, African and Latin American countries hold strong positions. In wrestling, the governing body United World Wrestling lifted all restrictions in the spring, allowing Russian athletes to compete under their national flag. In aquatic sports, governed by World Aquatics, and in gymnastics, under World Gymnastics, bans are also being gradually lifted.

There have even been breakthroughs in football. In October 2026, the Russian Football Union confirmed that Russia's Under-15 national team had officially been admitted to a FIFA tournament for the first time since 2022, with permission to compete under its national flag and anthem.