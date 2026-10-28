Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks

The leaders of Norway and Finland have established direct contact with the Kremlin on the eve of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Behind the facade of official reports lies a growing sense of panic across Europe. The continent increasingly realizes that peace in Ukraine may be established without its involvement.

Photo: ChatGPT: Европа готовится к войне НАТО с Россией by ChatGPT 5.0 is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение Europe is preparing for NATO's war with Russia

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, the discussion focused on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, preparations for the resumption of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, and broader issues of European security.

Finnish and Norwegian media emphasize that the call was a direct continuation of a recent meeting in Oslo, where Stubb and Støre met with Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The primary objective of the call, according to the Finnish news service Yle, was to directly convey to the Kremlin the parameters agreed upon with Kyiv ahead of the upcoming round of negotiations in the United Arab Emirates this November.

It is evident that Europe fears a "collusion" between Moscow and Washington regarding Ukraine that disregards European interests. During the conversation, Putin emphasized that "achieving a just and long-term peace is possible only with full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation." Stubb and Støre, for their part, reaffirmed the "constancy of support for Ukraine" from Finland and Norway. This confirms that positions on the conflict remain diametrically opposed.

Context: The trilateral format in Abu Dhabi involves representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, aimed at finding a diplomatic resolution to the hostilities. Finnish President Alexander Stubb is frequently cited as a potential European mediator due to his historical ties with both Washington and Moscow.

Putin’s Warning on Escalation

For Moscow, it was crucial to clearly and directly communicate its interests to European mediators. Any settlement must be based on several non-negotiable points:

The recognition of new territorial realities;

The elimination of the conflict's root causes, including NATO expansion and the "nazification" of Ukraine;

The rejection of any "freeze" based on Western scenarios that ignore Russia's security requirements.

A separate topic of the conversation involved security in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. According to the Kremlin report, Stubb and Støre confirmed the importance of adhering to international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation. By raising this issue, Moscow is signaling that any pressure in these regions—such as attempts to restrict Russian shipping or increase military presence near its borders—only prolongs the conflict and heightens the risks of direct escalation.

Moscow Secures Its Core Demands

The Kremlin has effectively forced a conversation regarding a new "security architecture" in Europe. Without this, the return to negotiations would not have occurred. This dispute is centered on NATO’s role on the continent. Diplomatic sources, including The Telegraph, suggest that as a framework for conditions, Moscow will demand a reduction of the alliance's presence in Eastern Europe to 1997 levels. Russia’s primary demand remains a legal guarantee against the expansion of the bloc into former Soviet republics.

However, European negotiators have categorically stated they will not agree to the dismantling of NATO’s eastern flank. For them, a new security architecture means strengthening European defensive autonomy and creating a "missile shield" directed against Russia.

The situation at the negotiating table may shift in favor of the Russian concept due to a combination of decisive successes on the front lines and the potential for a Trump administration to withdraw support for the Kyiv regime regarding communications and weapons supplies. This shift is further supported by internal crises within key EU nations and the rising popularity of political forces—on both the right and the left—advocating for a swift peace with Russia. If the United States begins to exit the conflict, European countries will be unable to sustain the financial and military burden of supporting Ukraine alone. A weakened Europe will be forced to accept the new rules of the game as negotiated between Moscow and Washington.

Source: Pravda.Ru