Halloween Spending Spree: Record $13.5 Billion Gobbled Up, Yet Consumers Feeling the Pinch

U.S. households are projected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, marking a $400 million increase over 2025 and a $1.9 billion rise compared to 2024, according to the National Retail Federation. This surge in expenditure occurs despite a growing consensus that the holiday has become financially burdensome, with two-thirds of Americans reporting that Halloween costs are now too high, per a WalletHub survey. The primary driver of this inflation in holiday spending is a combination of elevated logistics costs and lagging commodity prices, particularly in the confectionery sector.

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Drivers of Rising Holiday Costs

The increase in prices is not uniform across all product categories but is heavily influenced by supply chain adjustments and raw material costs. Cortland Hickey, general manager of Chicago Costume, noted to CBS News that while tariff impacts have stabilized, current price hikes are driven by fuel surcharges, diesel costs, and transportation expenses associated with receiving products in bulk. For consumers, this has shifted shopping behavior; online purchases for Halloween have declined slightly to 27% this year from 31% in 2025, as shoppers seek to avoid rush-ship fees or the risk of late delivery. Consequently, approximately half of consumers are now beginning their purchases in September or earlier to mitigate cost pressures and search for better deals.

In the confectionery market, price increases are more pronounced and persistent. The Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute forecasts that chocolate prices will be 8% higher than last year. FinanceBuzz data indicates that the average cost of a 100-piece bag of assorted Halloween candy has risen to $16.96 in 2026, a 3.5% year-over-year increase and a 71% jump since 2021. Major manufacturers have responded to input costs by raising retail prices significantly: Mondelez, maker of Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish, increased gummy candy pack prices by 39%, while Ferrero, producer of Butterfinger and Crunch, raised chocolate pack prices by nearly 19%.

Commodity Impacts and Product Formulation Changes

These price hikes are largely a lagging effect of cocoa market volatility. Although cocoa prices have retreated from the record highs seen in 2024 and 2025, consumers continue to pay for inventory purchased during those peak periods. The underlying supply shock stems from climate-related events in West Africa, specifically heat waves and heavy rains in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, which reduced cocoa crops in 2025 and contributed to global shortages. While higher U. S. tariffs on cocoa-producing nations previously exacerbated costs, levies on commodities that cannot be grown domestically were removed last November.

Simultaneously, some manufacturers are altering product formulations to manage margins. By replacing traditional ingredients in milk chocolate with cheaper alternatives like vegetable oil, companies can maintain lower production costs. Under federal regulations, milk chocolate must contain at least 10% cocoa mass and solids. Products falling below this threshold, such as certain varieties of Butterfinger, Rolo, and Almond Joy which may contain 2% or less cocoa, are re-labeled as "Chocolate Candy,” "Chocolatey,” or "Chocolate Coating.” This trend faced public scrutiny earlier this year when Hershey's temporarily changed the recipe for limited-edition Reese's products to use less chocolate; following consumer backlash, the company stated it would revert to original recipes in 2027.

Household Financial Impact and Outlook

For the average American, the total expected spend on Halloween stands at approximately $263, according to a PwC poll. Parents report the highest expenditure levels, often due to purchasing for multiple children or events. Despite the higher cost of living, spending is still outpacing the previous two years, indicating that the holiday remains a significant financial event for households. However, the trajectory suggests continued pressure. Phil Lempert, an analyst focused on consumer behavior, projects that Halloween-related costs will continue to rise through 2027 and possibly 2028, citing ongoing climate impacts on global cocoa supply and sustained high fuel prices. Consumers are being advised to mitigate these costs by comparing unit prices, purchasing online for better deals, and focusing on specific accessories rather than pre-packaged full costumes.