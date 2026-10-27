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Lyuba Lulko

Serbia's Vucic Admits Defeat as Student List Wins Election

World » Europe

The snap parliamentary elections in Serbia on October 26 have concluded with a crushing defeat for former President Aleksandar Vučić and his "United Serbia" coalition. The opposition "Student List" secured an absolute majority in the Skupshtina (Editor’s note: The National Assembly, Serbia’s unicameral parliament. — Pravda.Ru.), signaling a volatile new era for the nation and the likely criminal prosecution of the former leadership.

Alexandar Vucic
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by duma.gov.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Alexandar Vucic

A Decisive Shift in Power

Preliminary data indicates that the "Student List" garnered 52.9% of the vote, while Vučić’s "United Serbia" trailed significantly at 38.8%. In a landscape defined by polarization, no other political entities managed to cross the three-percent electoral threshold. This includes "European Serbia," the only party that campaigned openly for accelerating Serbia’s long-stalled bid for European Union membership. Consequently, the new parliament will consist only of the "Student List," Vučić’s bloc, and five deputies elected via national minority quotas.

Election officials reported record-high turnout among the approximately 6.5 million registered voters. Vučić has publicly conceded the loss, but the consequences of this transition are expected to be severe for his inner circle.

Political Entity Election Result Projected Status
Student List 52.9% Governing Majority
United Serbia (Vučić) 38.8% Opposition / Legal Investigation
European Serbia Below 3% Excluded from Parliament

Vague Mandates and Legal Reckoning

The new authorities achieved victory through broad, populist slogans—essentially advocating for "everything good against everything bad"—without presenting a concrete governing program. However, one specific outcome is virtually certain: the criminal prosecution of Vučić and his team. They face allegations of corruption and culpability regarding the recent tragedy in Novi Sad.

Furthermore, the lucrative and controversial arms trade may come under scrutiny. While Vučić officially declared a refusal to sell weapons to Ukraine, he reportedly looked the other way as Serbian munitions reached the Ukrainian Armed Forces via Poland and the Czech Republic. Local sources have alleged these deals were facilitated by massive kickbacks. Whether the "Student List" will choose to sustain this business or dismantle it remains to be seen.

Foreign Policy: Between Moscow and Brussels

Despite the vacuum of specific policy, the "Student List" has not adopted a pro-Western posture. European Union flags were notably absent from student-led protests. The head of the movement, Ilija Srdanović, has already reaffirmed the nationalist stance that "Kosovo is Serbia." Additionally, the group opposes the use of international sanctions on principle, viewing them as political tools that do not resolve global crises, citing the historical example of sanctions imposed on Serbia for its support of Bosnian Serb forces.

Moscow finds itself in a precarious position. The Kremlin has expressed hope that relations will remain stable, supported by Serbia's heavy reliance on Russian gas and Moscow’s diplomatic protection—specifically its UN veto regarding Kosovo and the characterization of the Srebrenica massacre as genocide. However, Russia appears unprepared for this shift, having placed its primary bet on Vučić’s victory. This lack of preparation creates an opening for Brussels to seize the initiative and begin drafting a political program for the inexperienced student leadership.

The Geopolitical Reality

While historical ties run deep—recalling how Emperor Nicholas II’s intervention in 1914 effectively saved Serbia from Austro-Hungarian annihilation—the modern reality is that the Balkans remain geographically distant from Russia. The "Student List" now faces the challenge of navigating these traditional loyalties while under the intense administrative and political gaze of the European Union.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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