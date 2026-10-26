Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff

A historic reversal in Brazilian politics has defied the predictions of pollsters and rewritten the established rules of electoral combat. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory over Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro) in the second round of the presidential election on October 25 represents a landmark precedent for the nation.

Photo: Brazilian government website Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

Context: Flávio Bolsonaro led after the first round, leading Lula by approximately 2 percentage points (roughly 47% to 45%). Since the late 1980s, no candidate in Brazil who lost the first round has ever gone on to win the runoff.

The primary driver of this sensation was a dramatic reduction in voter abstention rates in decisive regions, which provided Lula with an additional 10 million votes. The densely populated state of Minas Gerais proved particularly indicative, radically shifting its preferences between rounds to secure a critical victory for the incumbent. (Editor’s note: Historically, Minas Gerais is considered a bellwether state in Brazilian politics; no president has won the republic without winning this state. — Pravda.Ru.)

The Fall of Overconfidence and the Rise of the 'Lula Army'

Brazilian media outlets suggest that Flávio Bolsonaro, emboldened by his first-round lead, assumed victory was inevitable and displayed excessive overconfidence. This posture alienated voters who feared a return to "Bolsonarism"—a liberal economic model characterized by cuts to social subsidies, such as Bolsa Família, and the reversal of recent achievements by the left-wing government, including the Congressionally approved reduction of the workweek.

In contrast, Lula mobilized his base with intensity. He launched the "Lula Army" social media initiative and aggressively promoted his social agenda. The income gap remains the defining fault line between the electorates of these two men. Lula secured the votes of the impoverished, those earning up to two minimum wages. (Editor’s note: The Brazilian minimum wage is 1,621 reals, approximately $280 USD. — Pravda.Ru.)

Voter Income Bracket Lula da Silva (PT) Flávio Bolsonaro Up to 2 Minimum Wages 52% – 54% 26% – 39% 2 to 5 Minimum Wages 36% – 42% 51% – 53% Above 5 Minimum Wages 25% – 33% 53% – 61%

While the middle class and the wealthy gravitated toward Bolsonaro’s promises of privatization, tax cuts, and crime-fighting, the poorest third of the population remains tethered to the Workers' Party (PT) through its legacy of state subsidies and social support. For millions, an empty wallet is a more immediate threat than street crime. Lula’s economic platform—including debt forgiveness programs, real wage increases, and a ban on predatory online betting—resonated more powerfully with the masses.

Stealing the Right’s Playbook

Bolsonaro was expected to win on the issue of security, yet Lula effectively hijacked this agenda. He broke with traditional leftist tropes by supporting the lowering of the age of criminal responsibility to 16 for heinous crimes. He also announced the Lei Antifacção (Anti-Gang Law) and pledged 10 billion reals to modernize prisons and financially suffocate powerful drug cartels like the PCC and Comando Vermelho.

Furthermore, Bolsonaro’s "tough on crime" rhetoric began to ring hollow for many voters. The hypocrisy of his campaign was on full display as it simultaneously demanded amnesty for his father, Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted for an attempted coup. Lula’s integrated approach—combining intelligence services with social investments for favela youth—struck the undecided middle class as a more rational, long-term solution.

Tactically, Lula also reclaimed national symbolism. In a significant shift, left-wing supporters began filling the streets with the green and yellow Brazilian flag instead of the traditional red PT banners. This signaled that Lula’s government would fight for the independence and national dignity of the entire country, not just a faction. His assertion that "Brazil is not and will not be anyone's backyard" appealed to national pride, whereas Bolsonaro’s positioning as Washington's primary ally in South America was seen by many Brazilians as a faux pas.

Geopolitical Consequences and the Russian Interest

For Russia, the continuity of the Lula administration ensures that Brazil remains an active and reliable partner within BRICS. Lula’s government strictly adheres to a policy of neutrality regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He has repeatedly stated that Brazil will not supply weapons to Ukraine and has refused to support anti-Russian sanctions, emphasizing his country's sovereign stance.

The $12 billion trade turnover between the two nations is poised to grow, shielded from political decisions made in the United States. Ultimately, Lula’s push for a more autonomous South America will force a revision of the Monroe Doctrine, potentially diverting Washington’s attention toward its own hemisphere and away from Russia’s sphere of influence. In this contest, the seasoned veteran has completely outmaneuvered his younger rival.

Source: Pravda.Ru