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Lyuba Lulko

Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics

World

Media comparisons between a potential trilateral meeting involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping and the 1945 Yalta Conference are drawing attention to the procedural state of diplomatic negotiations among the three powers. A possible encounter is being discussed in the context of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, scheduled for November 18-19, 2026. All three parties have officially expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue, leaving the agenda as the remaining procedural element to be agreed upon.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
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Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

The discussion centers on three distinct areas of interest. First is the stabilization of geopolitical conflicts, with each nation facing specific pressures: China regarding Taiwan, Russia regarding Ukraine, and the United States regarding Iran. Second is the framework for arms control and nuclear deterrence. Washington is actively promoting this agenda, but it remains contentious. Beijing has historically resisted participating in three-way strategic arms limitation agreements, citing the non-comparability of its arsenal to those of the U. S. and Russia. Moscow acknowledges China's position but remains open to three-way discussions.

The third area involves sanctions, trade wars, and economic protectionism. While these are instruments of soft power for the U. S. and China, Russia's priority is the removal of restrictions against itself. Analysts suggest this block may lead to the exploration of mutually beneficial economic deals rather than immediate binding agreements.

Despite the high-profile nature of a potential summit, observers note that it does not represent a collective effort to manage a common defeated adversary, as was the case in 1945. Instead, each leader maintains distinct national priorities. Putin is focused on resolving the Ukrainian issue, establishing a new European security structure, and exiting sanctions. Xi is focused on protecting Chinese export potential and addressing the Taiwan question. Trump is focused on the nuclear agenda and containing the development of the People's Republic of China.

The primary diplomatic function of such a meeting is the direct, unmediated communication of "red lines" between heads of state. This mechanism is critical for preventing accidental nuclear confrontation or global economic collapse by clarifying the limits of pressure each side is willing to apply. Additionally, closed-door settings provide a venue for proposing concessions that leaders may not disclose publicly.

For Trump, the strategic value lies in securing Chinese neutrality regarding Ukraine and, potentially, joint neutrality regarding Iran. He also intends to use the presence of Putin to pressure Beijing into agreeing to arms control measures. For Xi, hosting the summit reinforces his status as a global arbiter. He plans to present data demonstrating the reciprocal damage of trade wars to the U. S. and seeks personal guarantees from Trump regarding non-intervention in Taiwan affairs and the cessation of military aid to the island. For Putin, the meeting offers an opportunity to pursue a direct deal with Trump on Ukraine and a new European security treaty, supported by Xi's diplomatic backing. He also aims to clarify the rules for maintaining essential Russian exports and imports and to gauge Trump's political stance following the U. S. Congressional elections.

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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