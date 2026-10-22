Iran Threatens Infrastructure Attacks if New Strikes Occur

Washington and Jerusalem have developed detailed plans for a new military operation against Iran, according to reports from Western media. The launch of these plans, which involve aerial bombardments rather than ground invasion or amphibious assault, has been postponed to align with the Israeli parliamentary elections on October 27 and the U. S. congressional midterms on November 3.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Flags of the USA and Israel

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the operational details during a visit to Israel on October 19. President Donald Trump subsequently ordered a delay in the attack until after the U. S. voting concludes. This decision stems from concerns that a prolonged conflict and rising fuel prices could damage the Republican Party's standing. Should the Democratic Party win the midterms, they would gain significant leverage to limit presidential war powers through budgetary controls and potential impeachment proceedings.

In Israel, polling indicates that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party will not secure a parliamentary majority. This forces Netanyahu to negotiate a coalition before resuming premiership, creating a fragmented political landscape regarding military tactics. While there is broad consensus in Israeli society that Tehran poses an existential threat, significant disagreements exist over the specific conduct of war. Consequently, the White House must re-verify its military strategy with any new Israeli government.

Tehran has warned that its response to any new strikes will differ from what opponents expect. Analysts assess that Iran could target not only regional refineries but also critical infrastructure across the Persian Gulf, including oil rigs, data centers, commercial vessels, and undersea cables, with the aim of destabilizing the global economy.

The central obstacle to diplomatic resolution remains Iran's enriched uranium. Washington demands the dilution of uranium from 60% to 4%, whereas Tehran insists on a preliminary cessation of hostilities, the lifting of blockades, and the coordination of conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz before nuclear discussions. A Russian proposal to remove the enriched uranium was rejected by Tehran, as it views this material as its sole guarantee against escalation.

If U. S. and Israeli strikes threaten the survival of the state, Tehran may formally withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and order the emergency assembly of nuclear warheads as a last resort. Iran maintains that the first step toward de-escalation is a return to the Islamabad memorandum agreed upon in the summer of 2026. The primary Iranian condition is ironclad international guarantees that the United States will not unilaterally dismantle the agreement, a precedent set by Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 deal.

Analysts note that Iran possesses a higher threshold for enduring economic and military pressure compared to the United States and Israel, which are constrained by time and domestic political stability. As a pragmatic actor, Trump is oriented toward rapid deals rather than protracted ideological conflicts. If the cost of "punishing Iran" becomes too high for U. S. taxpayers, as indicated by election results, Washington is likely to propose negotiations under intermediate conditions: discussing the nuclear program after the mutual lifting of the Strait of Hormuz blockade and partial sanctions relief.