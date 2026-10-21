American prisoner Stephen Hubbard released: Putin's 'humanitarian' act stuns diplomats

The release of Stephen Hubbard, an American citizen convicted of mercenary activities in Russia, marks a rare diplomatic breakthrough described by Russian officials as a unilateral humanitarian gesture. On Monday, Hubbard’s legal representatives confirmed that the 72-year-old had participated in his first phone call with family members following a presidential pardon by Vladimir Putin.

Photo: unsplash.com by engin akyurt is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Prison barbed wire

Dmitry Afanasiev, Hubbard’s Russian defense counsel, informed RBC that Hubbard spoke with his son, Joseph Coleman (known as Father Joseph), an Orthodox priest who traveled from Cyprus to the United States to await his father’s arrival. The call was a high-stakes diplomatic affair, involving U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

From Japan to the Front Lines

The path that led Hubbard to a Moscow prison is a complex narrative of a pensioner seeking a life aligned with traditional values. According to Andrey Bastrakov, another attorney from EPAM, Hubbard was far from a typical combatant. A convert to Eastern Orthodoxy for over 40 years, Hubbard had previously lived in Japan and Cyprus before settling in the Izyum district of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region in 2014.

Living as a modest pensioner, Hubbard supported himself by teaching English online to Japanese students. However, Russian prosecutors alleged that shortly before his detention in April 2022, Hubbard signed a contract with a territorial defense battalion in Izyum. He was accused of participating in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a mercenary.

In October 2024, the Moscow City Court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in a general-regime penal colony. His defense maintained that his presence in the region was motivated by personal and spiritual reasons rather than political or financial gain.

Spiritual Reflection and Diplomatic Deals

The release has been characterized by both Moscow and Washington as a significant event, though the framing differs. President Vladimir Putin announced the decision during a meeting with Steve Witkoff, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later clarifying that the move was dictated purely by "humanitarian considerations."

U.S. President Donald Trump lauded the release as "unprecedented," emphasizing that Hubbard’s freedom was secured without a prisoner exchange. Trump described the development as a "truly big and important deal for the U.S.," suggesting a shift in how such international disputes are resolved.

Key Actor Role in Release Stated Context Vladimir Putin Granted Pardon Humanitarian considerations. Donald Trump Diplomatic oversight "Unprecedented" non-exchange deal. Steve Witkoff & Jared Kushner Mediation/Family contact Facilitated communication with family.

The Theology of Suffering

Beyond the geopolitical maneuvering, the Hubbard family has viewed the ordeal through a religious lens. Joseph Coleman, Hubbard's son, provided a voice message to the legal team expressing a belief that his father’s imprisonment served a higher spiritual purpose. (Editor’s note: The defense emphasizes Hubbard's long-standing commitment to the Orthodox faith as a central motivation for his lifestyle. — Pravda.Ru.)

Coleman noted that "suffering and repentance contribute to spiritual sanctification," drawing parallels between his father's experience and that of Orthodox saints like St. John the Russian. "My father endured what is unique to him, but not unique to the human condition," Coleman stated. He suggested that the time spent in Russian custody could be viewed as an opportunity for his father to refocus on the spiritual over the material, though he admitted these are difficult concepts to realize in practice.

As Hubbard prepares to reunite with his family in the United States, the case leaves behind a narrative that bridges the gap between a criminal conviction for mercenary work and a high-level humanitarian intervention involving the upper echelons of both the Russian and American administrations.