Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots

France’s presidential election is just seven months away. The political struggle is intensifying, fueled by recent nationwide protests.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Macron Seeks to Replicate the 2022 Scenario

French President Emmanuel Macron has blamed the widespread unrest on “rioters from ultra-left groups joined by numerous offenders.” Some media reports suggest that information and logistical support for radical groups in Europe may be provided by interconnected platforms such as Tricontinental, CodePink, and the media outlet BreakThrough News. These entities are reportedly linked to the capital of American businessman and "leftist" Neville Roy Singham.

However, another perspective posits that Macron himself is complicit through his neglect in combating looters and criminals, as his primary objective for the upcoming presidential election is to preserve his political legacy. He himself is ineligible to participate in the election.

Recent polls indicate that Marine Le Pen would win the first round, securing over 30% of the vote. Most surveys show Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate for the left-wing parties, in second place. Meanwhile, Macron’s intended successor, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, trails in third with 17% of the vote. This suggests that the Élysée Palace’s main objective is to neutralize Mélenchon, thereby enabling Philippe to emerge as the "savior of France" against a "right-wing coup" — effectively a repeat of the 2022 presidential election scenario. Back then, Mélenchon lost in the first round, and Le Pen and Macron contested the presidency, with the latter ultimately winning.

Thus, accusing the left of organizing and provoking protests that devolved into riots and vandalism could provide the Élysée Palace with a convenient pretext to re-implement this plan.

Le Pen is No Longer Persona Non Grata

The key difference from the 2022 campaign is that Le Pen is no longer an unelectable candidate. According to polls conducted by Ifop, Harris Interactive, and OpinionWay in October, she is projected for the first time in history to win a runoff election, regardless of her opponent. In a head-to-head contest against Philippe, Le Pen wins with 52% to 48% (Harris Interactive reports 55% to 45%). Against Mélenchon, her lead becomes overwhelming, with approximately 67% compared to 33%. Furthermore, an October OpinionWay survey shows a decline in Philippe's ratings; while he confidently garnered 19% in September, his support had dropped to 12%-15% by mid-October.

Two Scenarios for France Post-Election

As of October, Macronists command a 15% trust rating, a crisis stemming from a complex set of domestic issues that have led to a decline in living standards and an increase in the retirement age. Le Pen’s main platform revolves around a tough immigration policy—stricter rules for asylum and family reunification—and lowering the retirement age to 62. She also pledges to reduce France’s net contribution to the EU budget to €5 billion (a reduction of nearly €19.5 billion by 2031) and to halt long-term financial and military support for Ukraine.

There are predictions that neither parliament nor the Constitutional Court will support her reforms. However, this outcome is also seen as a scenario favorable to Russia, as it would lead to a weakening of France.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.