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Andrey Mihayloff

The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled

World » Europe

Germany, once the undisputed powerhouse of Europe and a global leader in industrial might, finds itself grappling with a profound economic crisis. The very economic model that propelled it to prominence is faltering, and the nation is running out of time to reverse its downward trajectory.

Reichstag in Berlin
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Reichstag in Berlin

The Erosion of German Industrial Dominance

For decades, Germany's reputation was built on manufacturing premium, high-quality goods for export, generating substantial revenue in both marks and now euros. The industrial sector remains a significant contributor, accounting for approximately 20% of the country's total value added – a figure that substantially outpaces other major European Union economies like France, Spain, and Italy. Furthermore, this sector is intricately linked to a vast network of related industries, including professional and business services.

Germany's industrial prowess lies in its specialization in intricate, yet vital, components – the "parts within parts" that are indispensable for the creation of final products. This can be likened to a complex hydraulic or chemical "Matryoshka" doll. For instance, chemicals produced in Germany are integral to automotive protective coatings, road and bicycle lane markings, architectural paints, and even the microchips powering mobile phones. The German chemical industry, in essence, permeates every facet of modern life.

A Decades-Long Decline and a Stagnating Present

Historically, the German economy has served as the primary engine for all of Europe. When its factories thrive, the entire nation experiences robust economic growth. However, the inverse is also true, and this is precisely what is causing widespread alarm today. An analysis of Germany's industrial production figures since 1991 reveals that by the early 2000s, its industrial sector was already lagging behind average European development rates. A series of significant labor market reforms initiated in 2003 injected vitality into the economy, leading to a period of growth that persisted until the global financial crisis. Following the crisis, production volumes saw consistent expansion for a decade, peaking in 2018. The advent of the coronavirus pandemic marked a turning point, and since then, the situation has steadily deteriorated.

The German economy now significantly trails behind nations previously considered its direct competitors and economic counterparts. A comparison of Germany's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dynamics over the last twenty years with the weighted averages of South Korea, Japan, Finland, Canada, and Sweden reveals a staggering gap of six to seven percent. For a nation of Germany's scale, this is an immense difference. The longer this period of weakness endures, the clearer it becomes that Germany is confronting not a mere cyclical downturn, but a deep and long-term erosion of its fundamental economic potential.

The Underlying Causes and Looming Dangers

The underlying causes of this industrial crisis are multifaceted. Decades of energy-intensive industrial production have taken their toll, and the transition to renewable energy sources, while necessary, has proven challenging and costly. Furthermore, global shifts in supply chains and increased competition from emerging economies have put additional pressure on German manufacturers. The increasing economic uncertainty is placing immense pressure on policymakers to enact immediate and effective solutions.

Many authoritative experts concur that Germany is approaching a critical juncture. Inaction risks transforming Germany, and by extension, the rest of Europe, into little more than an open-air museum, a relic of past industrial glories. The consequences of this industrial decline are already palpable, impacting jobs and the well-being of entire industrial regions. The nation faces a stark choice: either implement decisive reforms to revitalize its industrial base or risk obsolescence on the global stage.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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