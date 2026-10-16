Pentagon War Record Shows 82% of Key Missile Defense Stockpiles Depleted by Iran Conflict

In late December 2025, two months before the outbreak of the U. S. war with Iran, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George issued a formal warning within the Pentagon's Global Force Management Allocation Plan (GFMAP). The assessment, included in the defense secretary-approved annual order determining troop and weapon allocations for fiscal year 2027, stated that stockpiles of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries and Patriot missiles had reached critically low strategic levels. George's analysis projected that this shortage would persist until 2030, a timeline driven by prior munitions transfers to Ukraine, expenditures in defense of Israel, and the reduced capacity of the defense industrial base.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Moll., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USS Cape St. George (CG 71) fires a tomahawk missile in support of OIF

Despite this documented institutional risk assessment, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed General George from his position in April 2026, while the conflict with Iran was underway. The GFMAP remains the central mechanism for distributing military assets across the 11 unified combatant commands. It operates on a rolling basis, typically maintaining existing plans for 12 to 24 months ahead, rather than initiating new procurement or deployment decisions from scratch for each request. However, the plan is dynamic; resources are constantly shuffled between regions based on emerging crises. For instance, in April 2025, the Army transferred a Patriot battalion from U. S. Indo-Pacific Command to U. S. Central Command to support operations in Yemen, illustrating the competitive nature of demand for these specific systems.

Industrial Capacity and Replenishment Timelines

The practical consequence of the low stockpile levels is a replenishment delay measured in years. According to an April 2026 estimate by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), it currently takes defense contractors four years and five months to complete delivery of new THAAD interceptor contracts. The average delivery time for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptors is three and a half years. These timelines reflect a structural shift in U. S. defense strategy since the end of the Cold War, when planners abandoned the assumption of prolonged superpower conflict and subsequently allowed the defense industrial base to consolidate. The number of major aerospace and defense contractors decreased from 51 to five, a consolidation that optimized for peacetime efficiency but reduced the ability to surge production during high-intensity conflicts.

U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News that while stockpiles of offensive munitions, such as Joint Direct Attack Munitions and Small Diameter Bombs, remain significant, missile defense assets are at strategic risk. The THAAD system, of which the Army maintains eight batteries, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles in their final flight phase. A full THAAD battery consists of 90 soldiers operating six truck-mounted launchers, controlling 48 interceptors. The PAC-3 missile, the critical low component of the Patriot system, is a high-velocity surface-to-air interceptor designed to destroy tactical ballistic and cruise missiles by direct impact. Both systems are considered essential for a potential conflict with China, where air and missile defense would constitute a significant portion of military operations.

Data from CSIS indicates that the U. S. entered the 2026 calendar year with approximately 2,300 Patriot interceptors. During the seven-month conflict with Iran, between 1,050 and 1,430 of these munitions were expended, potentially consuming as much as 61% of the prewar inventory. Fewer than 500 replenishment munitions were expected for delivery in fiscal year 2026. The situation for THAAD is more acute: the prewar inventory stood at around 355 interceptors, with between 190 and 290 used in the conflict, representing approximately 82% of the prewar stock. No THAAD replenishment deliveries were expected in fiscal year 2026, although the U. S. has requested more than 800 units for the current fiscal year 2027.

Major defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin and RTX (through Raytheon), have initiated measures to address this bottleneck. In January, Lockheed Martin announced a plan to quadruple its annual THAAD production capacity from 96 to 400 interceptors. However, one U. S. official noted that even if no further munitions were expended in Iran or other conflicts, it would take until the midterm elections of 2030 to replenish stockpiles to the already-low levels recorded in December 2025. Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell disputed the narrative of shortages, stating that claims of U. S. munitions shortages are false and that the U. S. maintains a "deep, ready arsenal" across multiple combatant commands.