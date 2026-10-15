Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran

Azerbaijan has defended its right to pursue a secular path of development, entering into a dispute with Iran and Turkey, where criticism has been directed at the ban on wearing hijabs in Azerbaijani schools.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved A woman wearing a hijab

Foreign influence fuels large-scale protests in Azerbaijan

On September 21, the Azerbaijani government amended the rules governing school uniforms in state schools. The decision prohibits items of clothing deemed incompatible with the secular principle of general education. Although the document does not explicitly mention the word “hijab,” school administrations have begun interpreting it as an effective ban on wearing one. As a result, female students and even some teachers wearing headscarves have been denied entry to classes.

Only a small proportion of schoolgirls in Azerbaijan wear hijabs, primarily in the south of the country along the Iranian border and in the suburbs of Baku, particularly on the Absheron Peninsula. Why, then, have the protests become so widespread?

Families in religious Shia communities tend to maintain close-knit social ties. In a show of solidarity, students began boycotting classes on a large scale. Reports emerged of damage to school property, attempts to set school buildings on fire and even the arson of a school principal’s car in Baku’s Garadagh district. Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry officially announced the arrest of 37 people for disturbing public order, and criminal proceedings were initiated.

However, one of the main factors appears to be support for wearing the hijab on social media in Iran and Turkey. For decades, neighbouring Iran has sought to export the ideas of the “Islamic Revolution” and political Islam to fellow Shia communities abroad. Tractor, a popular football club based in the Iranian city of Tabriz, home to a large ethnic Azerbaijani population, accused the authorities in Baku of hypocrisy, declaring that “a ban on the hijab is impossible in a Muslim country.”

In Turkey, meanwhile, the hijab is a deeply sensitive issue, even though the country follows Sunni Islam. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan built part of his political career on lifting the ban on wearing headscarves at Turkish universities and schools. Members of Turkey’s ruling party joined the debate on social media and publicly condemned Baku’s actions. Rallies were also held outside Azerbaijani diplomatic missions.

Hijab was not traditionally worn in Azerbaijan

It is worth noting that Azerbaijani women did not traditionally wear the hijab. The Azerbaijani chador, known as the charshab, is simply a large piece of fabric, often brightly coloured, which a woman holds in place with her hands. It can easily be opened, dropped onto the shoulders or shifted aside. It is an outer garment worn outdoors and removed when entering a home. The hijab, by contrast, is a tightly secured garment fastened with pins beneath the chin, covering the neck and ears and generally remaining in place indoors in the presence of men.

For this reason, many in Azerbaijan regard the hijab as a cultural and political import from neighbouring countries that has spread in recent decades.

For the first time, Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party, or Yeni Azerbaijan, openly criticised senior Turkish officials by name, including Oktay Saral, a chief adviser to Erdoğan. Baku made it clear that “brotherhood” does not give Ankara the right to exercise “political patronage” or interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs. President Ilham Aliyev himself issued a forceful statement saying that Azerbaijan “does not need advice or patronage from others.” He also pointed out that Baku had purchased all its weapons from Turkey at full market prices.

Azerbaijan sees risks in the Islamisation of the country

The dispute is likely to leave a serious mark on Azerbaijan’s political relationship with Ankara. It could aggravate other disagreements, as the hijab issue in Turkey is increasingly intertwined with criticism of Baku’s ties with Jerusalem. Ankara regards Israel as a criminal state, while Azerbaijan maintains close strategic relations with it under an arrangement involving weapons in exchange for oil. Nevertheless, Turkey is heavily dependent on Azerbaijani gas, while Baku relies on Turkish transit hubs to export its energy to Europe. Sources in the Turkish government have already described the situation as a “mutual misunderstanding” and confirmed that Ankara does not intend to interfere in Baku’s internal affairs.

As for Iran, Tehran has also categorically denied accusations that it is interfering in its neighbour’s internal affairs or in the debate over wearing hijabs in schools. Nevertheless, Baku was forced to temporarily restrict access to Instagram and TikTok because of what it described as a coordinated Iranian social media campaign. Relations between the two countries are unlikely to cross a breaking point, as both have a strong interest in developing the North–South Transport Corridor and the Caspian region.

Overall, Azerbaijan does not want the Islamisation of its society, which it sees as a threat to national sovereignty, a potential source of destructive religious conflict and a risk of destabilisation, as in the case of the Qantar unrest in Kazakhstan. The country is determined to defend its own secular path of development.